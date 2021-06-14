These Are The Biggest US Beverage Companies

June 14, 2021 4 min read

This story originally appeared on ValueWalk



The beverage industry includes a wide range of companies. Some companies in the industry deal only in non-alcoholic products, such as soft drinks, health drinks, coffees and teas, while some deal only in alcoholic beverages. Moreover, there are also companies that, along with selling beverages, also sell snacks and other non-beverage products. Generally, beverage companies enjoy stable demand irrespective of the state of the economy. Thus, they are a good investment option. Detailed below are the biggest U.S. beverage companies.

Q1 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Biggest US Beverage Companies

We have used the revenues to rank the biggest U.S. beverage companies. We have considered only U.S. based beverage companies, including companies for which beverages are their primary business. Following are the biggest U.S. beverage companies:

Brown-Forman ($3,324 million)

Founded in 1870, this company deals in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Some of its popular brands are Jack Daniel's, Canadian Mist, Old Forester, Woodford Reserve, Early Times and more. Lawson E. Whiting is the CEO of the company. The shares of the company are up over 15% in the last one year, while YTD, they are down more than 4%. Brown-Forman has more than 4,000 employees and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

Monster Beverage ($4,200 million)

Founded in 1990, this company deals in the production, marketing and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. Rodney C. Sacks and Hilton H. Schlosberg are the co-CEOs of the company. The shares of the company are up over 38% in the last one year, while YTD, they are up more than 1%. Monster Beverage has more than 3,000 employees and is headquartered in Corona, CA.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ($4,826 million)

Founded in 1902, this company deals in the production, marketing and distribution of non-alcoholic beverages. J. Frank Harrison III is the CEO of the company. The shares of the company are up over 88% in the last one year, while YTD, they are up more than 63%. Coca-Cola Consolidated has more than 14,000 employees and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Constellation Brands ($8,116 million)

Founded in 1945, this company deals in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. William A. Newlands is the CEO of the company. The shares of the company are up over 40% in the last one year, while YTD, they are up more than 8%. Constellation Brands has about 9,000 employees and is headquartered in Victor, NY.

Molson Coors Beverage ($10,549 million)

Founded in 1786, it is a holding company that engages in the production and sale of beer. The company operates in North America and Europe. Gavin D.K. Hattersley is the CEO of the company. The shares of the company are up over 66% in the last one year, while YTD, they are up more than 34%. Molson Coors has about 17,000 employees and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

Keurig Dr Pepper ($11,120 million)

Founded in 2018, this company produces and markets non-alcoholic beverages. It owns many popular brands, including Keurig, Dr Pepper, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, Canada Dry and more. Robert J. Gamgort is the CEO of the company. The shares of the company are up over 24% in the last one year, while YTD, they are up more than 9%. Keurig Dr Pepper has more than 80,000 employees and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Starbucks Corporation ($26,508 million)

Founded in 1985, this company deals in the production, marketing and retailing of specialty coffees. Kevin R. Johnson is the CEO of the company. The shares of the company are up over 46% in the last one year, while YTD, they are up over 4%. Starbucks has more than 349,000 employees and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Coca-Cola ($37,266 million)

Founded in 1886, it is a nonalcoholic beverage company. The company owns several popular brands, including Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Fanta, Sprite and more. James R. Quincey is the CEO of the company. The shares of the company are up over 22% in the last one year, while YTD, they are up more than 1%. Coca Cola has more than 80,000 employees and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

PepsiCo ($67,161 million)

Founded in 1965, this company deals in the manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food and snacks. Ramon L. Laguarta is the CEO of the company. The shares of the company are up over 14% in the last one year, while YTD, they are down almost 1%. Pepsico has more than 291,000 employees and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.