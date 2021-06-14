These Are The Ten Most Profitable Companies In Florida

June 14, 2021 4 min read

This story originally appeared on ValueWalk



Florida is among the top five U.S. states in terms of GDP size. This state is heavily dependent on tourism, and gets about 100 million visitors a year. Despite tourism being the main contributor, Florida is home to some world-class companies, and many of these are tech and financial based. Let’s take a look at the ten most profitable companies in Florida.

Q1 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Ten Most Profitable Companies In Florida

We have used the latest available profit numbers to rank the ten most profitable companies in Florida. Following are the ten most profitable companies in Florida:

Citrix Systems ($681 million)

Founded in 1989, this company designs, develops and markets information technology solutions. Specifically, it offers a digital workspace to integrate apps, data, and services.

David J. Henshall is the CEO of the company. Its shares are down more than 14% in the last one year, while they are down over 7% YTD. Citrix System is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL and employs about 9,000 people.

Darden Restaurants ($713 million)

Founded in 1938, it is a full-service restaurant company that operates through four segments. These are Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining and Other Business. It also owns several other brands, including Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Bahama Breeze, Yard House, Seasons 52 and more. Eugene I. Lee Jr. is the CEO of the company. Its shares are up more than 83% in the last one year, while they are up over 16% YTD. Darden Restaurants is headquartered in Orlando,FL and employs more than 177,000 people.

Raymond James Financial ($1,034 million)

Founded in 1962, it is an investment holding company that provides financial and investment services. Paul C. Reilly is the CEO of the company. Its shares are up more than 83% in the last one year, while they are up over 37% YTD. Raymond James is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL and employs more than 14,000 people.

Fidelity National Financial ($1,062 million)

Founded in 1984, this company offers services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The services that it offers include insurance, escrow, title-related services, trustee sales guarantees, transaction services and more. Raymond R. Quirk is the CEO of the company. Its shares are up more than 48% in the last one year, while they are up over 20% YTD. Fidelity National is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL and employs more than 27,000 people.

L3Harris Technologies ($1,333 million)

Founded in 1890, this company offers defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber areas. William M. Brown is the CEO of the company. Its shares are up more than 15% in the last one year, while they are up over 18% YTD. L3Harris is headquartered in Melbourne, FL and employs more than 48,000 people.

Roper Technologies ($1,767 million)

Founded in 1981, it is a technology company that offers engineered products and solutions for the global niche market. L. Neil Hunn is the CEO of the company. Its shares are up more than 17% in the last one year, while they are up over 6% YTD. Roper is headquartered in Sarasota, FL and employs more than 18,000 people.

Lennar ($1,849 million)

Founded in 1954, it is a homebuilder company that also offers real estate related financial and investment management services. Richard Beckwitt/Jon M. Jaffe are the co-CEOs of the company. Its shares are up more than 56% in the last one year, while they are up over 21% YTD. Lennar is headquartered in Miami, FL and employs more than 9,400 people.

Publix Super Markets ($3,005 million)

Founded in 1930, it is an employee-owned, American supermarket chain. It is a private company that is wholly owned by past and present employees, as well as the members of the Jenkins family. Todd Jones is the CEO of the company. Publix Super Markets is headquartered in Lakeland, FL and employs more than 200,000 people.

CSX ($3,331 million)

Founded in 1827, this company offers rail-based freight transportation services. The service that CSX offers includes rail service, rail-to-truck transfers, transport of intermodal containers and trailers and more. James M. Foote is the CEO of the company. Its shares are up more than 39% in the last one year, while they are up over 7% YTD. CSX is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL and employs more than 19,000 people.

NextEra Energy ($3,769 million)

Founded in 1984, it is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. The company operates through two segments – FPL and NEER. James L. Robo is the CEO of the company. Its shares are up more than 19% in the last one year, while they are down over 4% YTD. NextEra Energy is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL and employs more than 14,000 people.