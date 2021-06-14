Bitcoin

Elon Musk Sold 10% of Tesla's Bitcoins and Will Accept the Cryptocurrency Again When It's Greener

The optimistic statements from the CEO of Tesla caused a rise in the price of Bitcoin, confirming the influence of Elon Musk in the world of cryptocurrencies.
Next Article
Elon Musk Sold 10% of Tesla's Bitcoins and Will Accept the Cryptocurrency Again When It's Greener
Image credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Once again, Elon Musk proved that his word weighs heavily in the crypto arena. This time, the tycoon declared that his company Tesla sold about 10% of the Bitcoins he owned and that he will accept them again as a form of payment when there is a more ecological way to mine them, which caused an immediate increase in their price.

Related: It Is a Bad Idea for El Salvador to Accept Bitcoin as Legal Currency, IMF Alerts

It all started when Musk replied to a tweet where he was accused of manipulating the price of Bitcoin. 

"This is inaccurate. Tesla only sold about 10% of the holdings to confirm that BTC could be easily liquidated without moving the market," wrote the CEO of Tesla on Twitter at 12:42 p.m. on Sunday (GMT-5, Central Mexico time).

"When there is confirmation of reasonable clean energy use (~ 50%) by miners with positive future trends, Tesla will once again allow Bitcoin transactions," he added.

In a matter of minutes, following the billionaire's statements, Bitcoin entered a bullish streak that culminated this Monday at 9:29 a.m. (GMT-5) when the cryptocurrency reached $40,971 per unit, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

That morning, before Musk's tweet, Bitcoin was trading at $35,843 per token, meaning it rose just over 14% in 24 hours.

Source: CoinMarketCap.com .

Elon Musk, Tesla and Bitcoin: a complicated relationship

In February 2021, Elon Musk confirmed that Tesla, his electric vehicle company, bought $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin. This made it the second largest BTC holder in the world, only behind MicroStrategy, a company that offers data software.

Related: Does Elon Musk Have a New Enemy? Binance CEO Taunts Him Over Tesla Bitcoins

Soon after, Musk announced on Twitter that Tesla would accept Bitcoin as a form of payment, but in May he backed off, citing environmental concerns over the large amount of power required to mine Bitcoin. Despite underlining that Tesla would not sell its tokens, the statement caused the price of the cryptocurrency to drop more than 10%.

However, a few weeks later, the businessman launched another tweet showing his optimism about Bitcoin, boosting it again.

"I spoke with the North American Bitcoin miners. They pledged to make public the current and planned use of renewable energy and to ask miners around the world to do so. Potentially promising," Elon Musk tweeted.

Now we just have to wait for the next movements of Elon Musk and see how he continues to move millions of dollars with just a few words on Twitter.

Related: A Tweet From Elon Musk Collapsed Bitcoin and This New Tweet Lifted It in Minutes, Can We Now Talk About the 'Musk Effect'?

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Limited-Time Savings: 60% Off Social Media Books
Through 5/27/21, save on our collection of recommended social media books, including:
  • No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing
  • Ultimate Guide to Youtube for Business
  • Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising
  • And more
Save 60% Today
Entrepreneur Next - A Better Way To Hire Freelancers
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Bitcoin

It is a bad idea for El Salvador to accept Bitcoin as legal currency, IMF warns

Bitcoin

El Salvador becomes the first country to approve the legal use of bitcoin

Bitcoin

Does Elon Musk Have a New Enemy? Binance CEO Taunts Musk Over Tesla Bitcoins