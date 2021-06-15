Funding

Carro Raises $360 Mn Led By SoftBank Vision Fund II, Becomes Unicorn

Carro will double down on expansion in Thailand and Indonesia, enhance their financial services business, and invest further in artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities
Next Article
Carro Raises $360 Mn Led By SoftBank Vision Fund II, Becomes Unicorn
Image credit: Carro

Free Book Preview Money-Smart Solopreneur

This book gives you the essential guide for easy-to-follow tips and strategies to create more financial success.
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Automotive marketplace Carro, on Tuesday, announced that it has raised $360 million in a Series C funding round led by SoftBank Vision Fund II, making it the first automotive marketplace unicorn in Southeast Asia. Notable investors in this new round of financing include several prominent Indonesian-based funds including EV Growth. 

“This is a huge milestone for us. We are grateful for the strong support from our investors, which reaffirm our belief in the transformative power of AI in the automotive industry to deliver an exceptional customer experience. As digitalization shapes the global landscape through new consumer habits and business practices, it is a very exciting time for an end-to-end online car marketplace like Carro,” said Aaron Tan, chief executive officer, and founder, Carro.  

Carro will use the funds to strengthen its market position and expand its retail offering across Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore – markets that have seen significant growth in the past year. Carro will also enhance its portfolio of financial services by expanding beyond in-house loan financing, as well as accelerate the development of its AI capabilities.  

“Carro is transforming the automotive industry in Southeast Asia by providing a seamless buying and selling experience for both consumers and car dealers. Powered by AI, Carro’s technology platform provides consumers with full-stack services and transparency throughout the car ownership process,” added Greg Moon, managing partner, SoftBank Investment Advisers. “We are delighted to partner with Aaron and the Carro team to support their ambition to expand into new markets and use AI-powered technology to make the car buying process smarter, simpler, and safer.” 

SoftBank Group first invested in Carro through SoftBank Ventures Asia, its venture capital arm, in 2016 and has continued to support Carro’s growth initiatives through the years.

Carro provides a full-stack service for all aspects of car ownership and uses AI-powered technology to transform the car buying and selling experience. Carro closed its financial year ending March 2021 with over a 2.5-time growth in revenue and continues to be EBITDA positive for the second year running.

Founded in 2015, Carro facilitates about $1 billion annualised run-rate GMV. Carro group of companies include Genie, myTukar and Jualo. As of June 2021, Carro has raised over $400 million in equity from SoftBank Vision Fund 2, EDBI, Mitsubishi Corporation, MS&AD Ventures, Insignia Ventures Partners and B Capital Group. 

 

Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Funding

Kumu Closes Series B Funding From SIG, Openspace Ventures, PH Conglomerates And Endeavor Catalyst

Funding

BukuWarung Raises $60 Mn In Series A Round Led By Valar Ventures And Goodwater Capital

Funding

Social Fantasy Sports App TrophyRoom Closes Bridge Round