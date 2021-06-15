Poplar

'Memo' Ochoa becomes a shareholder of the Mexican unicorn Kavak

The national goalkeeper applied to join Kavak only in exchange for shares in the company.
Image credit: Cortesía Kavak

Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Kavak , the online second-hand car sales company and the first unicorn in Mexican history, announced that Mexican soccer player Guillermo “Memo” Ochoa has joined its ranks as a shareholder.

The national goalkeeper requested to join Kavak , one of the most valuable ventures in Latin America, after surpassing a valuation of 4 billion dollars, just 4 months after achieving the status of a unicorn company, only in exchange for shares of the company.

“We are happy to add another winner to the team; The arrival of Memo reaffirms our vision of continuing to lead the industry revolution, while at the same time placing Mexico in the first global leagues of entrepreneurship, ”said Carlos García Ottati, CEO of Kavak, in a statement.

“Memo” Ochoa is one of the most important figures in Mexican soccer, as the starting goalkeeper for the national team in the most important tournaments in the world.

“I have closely followed the development of Kavak and its importance for the growth of the national economy, as well as the opportunity it offers Mexican families to access a car, risk-free and with financing available to everyone. For me it was important to be part of Kavak, and I am proud to help improve the lives of many people with this association, with which today I am joining this team of champions ”, stated Guillermo Ochoa, goalkeeper of the Mexican Soccer Team .

This association adds to the recent agreements that Kavak has made with institutions and national sports figures, such as his sponsorship with the Red Devils of Mexico , and with the Formula 1 driver, “Checo” Pérez , who also joined as shareholder of the company last February 2021.

