She is the first Latin American recognized by the UN for a green entrepreneurship

Naturesse of the Colombian Natalia Osorio was recognized by the UN as a world benchmark eco-innovator.
Image credit: Cortesía Naturesse Colombia

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Natalia Osorio is a Colombian chemical engineer from the Universidad de los Andes who founded Naturesse in 2010, a personal care product startup with organic ingredients that was recognized in "Success stories for eco-innovation" of the UN environmental initiative. for maintaining a responsible production with the environment.

According to the newspaper Semana , a few years ago, the project participated in a program of international funds of the UN in which it was sought to show that the eco-innovative model could be competitive in the market. Naturesse is proof that the innovative eco model does work. Today the business achieves four billion in annual sales and its main clients are brands such as Dollar City, Miniso, Grupo Éxito and Laboratorios Genomalab . Their growth has been such that they will soon start selling in the United States.

The engineer and her team realized that using local raw materials reduces the carbon footprint by 5%. They created different formulas using only ingredients from their production area to contribute to environmental care.

In addition to succeeding as a business, they never set aside their commitment to sustainability and for that reason it was awarded UN recognition. Not only did they give the project recognition, Osorio is the only Latin American who was chosen to be part of the United Nations Environmental Program (UNEP) .

