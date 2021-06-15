New Normal

"If they want to get a salary from New York they have to work there," says Morgan Stanley bank director of the home office

James Gorman, expresses to his employees that if they can go to a restaurant within the city they can go to the office and he wants them in the office.
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

After a year of pandemic, the debate on remote work begins. Some large corporations have chosen to let their employees work from home or in a hybrid model, while others want them back in their offices.

In this context, the director of the Morgan Stanley bank, James Gorman , says that if they can go to a restaurant within the city they can go to the office and he wants them in the office, referring to his employees.

Gorman expressed that he would not look favorably on those employees who do not want to return to their workplaces, especially those who want to work from places like Florida or Colorado, since "those who want to obtain land in New York must work there."

At a financial services conference, the executive commented that he had not yet begun to organize the return of his employees, but that he believes he has sent a strong message about his desire to have them back.

The director also commented that he would be "very disappointed" if his employees do not return to the offices by Labor Day, which is celebrated in the United States on September 6.

