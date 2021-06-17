'Trep's Choice: Porsche Cayenne GTS Coupé

June 17, 2021 2 min read

German automobile manufacturer Porsche is once again bringing unmatched performance and striking appearance with the Cayenne GTS Coupé - more powerful and faster than ever before.

Boasting a robust 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine and a horsepower of 460 PS, the GTS can complete the dash from 0-100km/h in 4.8 seconds in regular trim and 4.5 seconds using launch control. That is considerably quick, especially considering the GTS Coupe's 2145 kerb weight, making it a fast and powerful SUV compared to other counterparts in the market. The GTS Coupe is fitted with Porsche’s Sport Exhaust system too, meaning you’ll be able to hear it at low rpms, as well as when you drive with a full-throttle burst of speed. Agile and pleasingly flat even under harder acceleration, the large SUV is definitely suited for sports enthusiasts.

Porsche Cayenne GTS Coupé

Besides its impeccable engine and exceptional dynamics, its exterior and interior lives up to Porsche's standards too. While it has dark exterior accents, its seats are finished in a mix of leather and Alcantara and highlighted with contrast stitching. With a premium Bose 14-speaker sound system and four-zone climate control, occupants can be surely comfy. The GTS’ tech is worth noting too: four USB-C ports, wireless Apple CarPlay and device charging, and a 12.3-inch infotainment system with lots of configurability, such as individual driver settings, Wi-Fi hotspot and more. There are lots of little details to make it truly your own: optional adaptive sports seats, auto-dimming mirrors, particle/pollen filter with activated carbon filter, and more.

Porsche Cayenne GTS Coupé

And of course, safety-wise, it comes with a full suite of airbags, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring and front and rear parking sensors, plus a lane-keeping assist as an option thanks to Porsche’s InnoDrive suites. A tempting brew combining performance and value, the GTS Coupe is one for buyers looking for an edgier and more engaging driving experience.

BY THE NUMBERS: CAYENNE GTS COUPE’S PERFORMANCE AT A GLANCE

4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 engine, maximum power output 338 kW (460 PS), maximum torque 620 Nm

90 litre fuel tank

0-100km/h in 4.5 seconds

8-speed Tiptronic S automatic gearbox with manual gear control

Auto start/stop and coasting function

Basic retail price: AED 471,200

