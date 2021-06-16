Coke

Did Cristiano Ronaldo Cost Coca-Cola $4 Billion in One Day?

The Italian Juventus striker removed two bottles of Coca-Cola from his table and exchanged them for water during a conference at the 2020 Euro Cup.
Next Article
Did Cristiano Ronaldo Cost Coca-Cola $4 Billion in One Day?
Image credit: HanFootball SV vía YouTube

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This Tuesday, the shares of The Coca-Cola Company registered a loss of 1.6%, going from a price of $56.10 to $55.22. In this way, the value of the soft drink company lost 4 billion dollars in 24 hours.

This drop from $242 billion to $238 billion coincided with a gesture by Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who, during a press conference at the UEFA Euro 2020 Cup, removed two bottles of Coca-Cola from his table and exchanged them for water.

The Spanish sports portal Marca linked CR7's call to "drink more water" to the fall in Coca-Cola shares. However, this price cut began to take place half an hour before the statement of the Portuguese star and his video went viral on TikTok.

@ christianhliba

CR7 against Coca Cola ## cristiano ## parati ## cocacola ## cr7 ## soccer ## water

The Ketchup Song (Aserejé) - Spanish Version - Las Ketchup

It should be noted that, although Ronaldo's move could deepen the fall, this Tuesday was also the company's ex-dividend date. As Investopedia explains, last Friday, June 11, was the deadline day when the purchase of a security guaranteed the payment of next dividends, and a decrease in the value of the shares under these conditions is normal. 

The Coca-Cola Company shares have already partially recovered and reached the price of $55.42 at the close of trading on Tuesday.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Coke

Coca-Cola With Coffee Is Now Available in the U.S.

Super Bowl

Super Bowl Advertisers Struck Political and Social Undertones

Personal Development

This Entrepreneur's Mortifying Behavior at Richard Branson's Mansion Was a Wake-Up Call: 'I Had Said Something Very Inappropriate'