Elon Musk's Starlink is Ready to Offer Satellite Internet for Commercial Flights

Musk's company is already negotiating with several airlines to implement it.
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

With each new initiative, Elon Musk proves that his limits are beyond the skies. Now he seeks to solve a big problem for travelers: using WiFi on the plane. Musk's company Starlink announced that it is ready to offer satellite internet on commercial flights, and they are negotiating with several airlines to provide the service in the near future.

With more than 1,500 satellites in orbit, Starlink currently offers internet in hard-to-reach and rural areas in several countries.

Related: Elon Musk's SpaceX signs an alliance with Google Cloud to offer satellite internet with Starlink

In a panel at the Connected Aviation Intelligence summit, Jonathan Hofeller, vice president of Starlink, revealed that Starlink was in talks with commercial airlines to provide them with internet service.

“We have our own aviation product in development… we’ve already done some demonstrations to date, and looking to get that product finalized to be put on aircraft in the very near future,” Hofeller said.

Elon Musk's company, which is part of SpaceX, explained that the new WiFi service for commercial flights will require the use of airline antennas. These would be similar to those used on the ground, but with better connectivity for airplanes in flight. The satellites will be linked with lasers, so the signal won't need to bounce off ground stations. In this way, airplanes can fly over remote areas, such as oceans and deserts, and can continue to receive the internet.

Hofeller clarified that this technology is not available at the moment, but it will be part of the next generation of Starlink satellites, which are already being developed.

Related: Report: SpaceX's Used Rockets Were Approved By the Pentagon for Military Missions

