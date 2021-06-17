The Digital Asset Fund Company Aims To Unlock Blockchain's Immense Opportunities For Global Investors

June 17, 2021 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The increasing acceptance of Bitcoin as an asset class during the past year has encouraged many of the world’s largest financial institutions and companies to pour in cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology investments. Even BNY Mellon, the oldest bank in the US, recently unveiled plans to provide an integrated service for digital assets, marking a notable change in the way that long-standing financial stalwart approaches the cryptocurrency space.

A recent JP Morgan poll highlighted that 22 per cent of the respondents said their respective organizations were likely to trade or to invest in cryptocurrencies, with family offices, private investment firms and high net worth individuals now seeking for opportunities in this rapidly evolving and highly lucrative landscape.

TRGC will open its doors to outside investors for the first time, after four years of operating in a closed capacity. The digital asset fund will offer its investors a generational opportunity to participate in the historical returns that can arise from supporting early stage blockchain projects. TRGC is focused on investing in high quality blockchain project founders and teams, utilizing a deep knowledge of the blockchain investment landscape and extensive industry connections.

Investing in tomorrow’s innovations

BlackRock recently announced that they have “started to dabble” in Bitcoin, confirming that even the world's largest investors see the promise that BTC holds as a store of value. But away from Bitcoin, the potentially once in a lifetime opportunities presented by investing in blockchain infrastructure and more recently DeFi (decentralized finance) protocols are also becoming too big to ignore; TRGC fosters these cutting-edge technologies at their point of inception to add exceptional value from the earliest stages of project development, supporting the growth and innovation of trailblazing Defi projects.

“As we continue to witness an accelerated shift into the digital age, the world is starting to get a glimpse of the asymmetric opportunities that blockchain presents; with real use cases, blockchain is at the forefront of innovation” says Etiënne vantKruys, Managing Partner of TRGC. “Consider an emerging trend like DeFi, which has demonstrated beyond anyone's expectations that financial transactions can be truly P2P and secure, removing the friction point and bias of the middlemen. Today, exceptional founders are laying the groundwork for future growth and maturity of the ecosystem.”

Supporting pioneering and driven project teams for nearly half a decade, TRGC has consistently sourced and invested in the most promising projects that deliver. By applying a back-tested and research-driven investment process, combined with fungible go-to-market strategies, TRGC’s investment portfolio has seen a number of its projects reach token market capitalization of $1 billion or more. The fund was recently recognized in “The Cointelegraph Blockchain Venture Capital Report” as one of the blockchain industries most influential digital asset funds.

Led by Managing Partner Etiënne vantKruys, the TRGC team is made up of seasoned professionals with deep rooted expertise in both the blockchain and traditional investment landscapes.

Unmatched conviction in supporting blockchain, DeFi and Web3’s best

Supporting the blockchain and DeFi solutions of tomorrow is what will fuel the cambrian explosion of growth in the digital assets and emerging technologies space in coming years, and TRGC has invested in some of the most prominent projects to launch in recent years. Polkadot, an interoperable blockchain platform currently valued at over $36 billion, was one of several early stage investments made by TRGC, as was the Andreesen Horowitz-backed open-source platform Avalanche. The fund has its focus set on the Web3 innovations and DeFi solutions that will become globally recognized names in coming years.

With the next wave of disruptive projects emerging, 2021 is already shaping up to be a landmark year for blockchain technology. Despite the immense opportunity, however, investing in early stage projects and startups remains quite risky, especially for those not seasoned in the blockchain space. TRGC expects to be a proven and effective vehicle for those looking to invest in the future of decentralized technologies. By welcoming outside investors, TRGC, with its considerable experience and market insight, offers family offices, high net worth individuals, and other global investors an entry into the nascent but most promising investment market in cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.