The Executive Selection: Rolex's 2021 Explorer Collection

Rolex's 2021 Explorer collection is here, and we can't seem to take our eyes off this particular timepiece that's been crafted out of Oystersteel and 18k yellow gold.
Image credit: Rolex
Rolex Oyster Perpetual Explorer

Rolex’s 2021 Explorer collection is here, and we can’t seem to take our eyes off this particular timepiece that’s been crafted out of Oystersteel and 18k yellow gold.

At 36mm, this watch returns to the size of the original Explorer launched in 1953, which, in itself, was inspired by the first successful ascent of Mount Everest by Tenzing Norgay and Sir Edmund Hillary in the same year.

Equipped with Calibre 3230, this Explorer edition also features a Chromalight display, whose elements, in daylight, will have a bright, white hue, and in darker conditions, will emit an intense, blue glow- all of which is a testament to this tool watch’s ability to tell time, no matter the circumstances.

