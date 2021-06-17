Apple

Beats Studio Buds, Apple's New Creation, Are Compatible With Android

The Cupertino company presented its new headphones.
Image credit: Beats by Dre vía Instagram

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

On Monday, June 14, Apple introduced its new wireless headphones called Beats Studio Buds. These are not only for users with an iOS operating system, but also for Android carriers who will have to download the Beats application to have access to all their functions.

The headphones are available in three colors: white, black and red. They've been equipped with three soft silicone ear cushions so that they can be adjusted perfectly to the size of your ears and you can cancel external noise if you wish. Wearers also have the option of keeping the noise in order to have a natural experience and not totally disconnect from the world.

When using the Beats Studio Buds, you don't have to worry about getting them wet because they're resistant to water and sweat, certified by IPX4. They also protect the eardrum from too much pressure thanks to the ventilation grills on the sides, which also ensure long-lasting, better-quality sound. 

These new headphones provide up to eight hours of continuous sound; in the event that the battery runs out, the compact portable case has two additional charges with 24 hours of total autonomy. However, when noise cancellation is activated, you can only enjoy five hours of music or 15 hours with the additional charges.

The Beats Studio Buds can now be reserved on the official Apple website and in the United States, at a cost of $149.99. The official launch date is June 25, but buyers can receive them the day before.

