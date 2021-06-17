Amazon Prime Day

Amazon will invest 100 million dollars worldwide to boost SMEs that sell on the platform

According to the platform, these businesses represent 60% of their sales.
Next Article
Amazon will invest 100 million dollars worldwide to boost SMEs that sell on the platform
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Amazon Prime Day is coming . On June 21 and 22, prime members of the ecommerce platform will be able to access special discounts in all store categories.

Aware that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are an important factor for the company, Amazon will invest 100 million dollars worldwide to promote them. According to the platform, these businesses represent 60% of their sales.

In Mexico, more than 10,000 SMEs have used the electronic commerce platform as a vehicle for their growth. In fact, in the last year that ended on March 31, these companies sold more than 20 million in products and according to the platform they grew more than 200% year after year.

In an online event held on June 15 and hosted by Aislinn Derbez , Renata Arvizu, marketplace director for Amazon Mexico, commented that Jeff Bezos' firm provides SMEs with simple processes and training so that they can sell in the company marketplace.

He also explained that they recently redesigned their site vende.Amazon.com.mx where business owners can find tools and tutorials to sell their products in Mexico and the United States.

Where can we find small Mexican businesses within Amazon?

During this sales season, Amazon Mexico will give special visibility to small businesses, where customers can find offers in SMEs and Made to Hand stores.

Likewise, its executives recalled that users will also be able to find unique options in the Mexican Brands store, which was born in 2020 as an initiative to support Mexican designers, since the Fashion category was one of the most affected by the pandemic. Similarly, the Shark Tank Mexico store sells the products of more than 30 Mexican entrepreneurs who captured the attention of the famous sharks.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Amazon Prime Day

How to Sell More on Amazon Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day already has a date for Mexico and the US: June 27 and 28

Amazon Prime Day

Prime Day 2020: Everything You Need to Know