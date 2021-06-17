Amazon will invest 100 million dollars worldwide to boost SMEs that sell on the platform

June 17, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Amazon Prime Day is coming . On June 21 and 22, prime members of the ecommerce platform will be able to access special discounts in all store categories.

Aware that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are an important factor for the company, Amazon will invest 100 million dollars worldwide to promote them. According to the platform, these businesses represent 60% of their sales.

In Mexico, more than 10,000 SMEs have used the electronic commerce platform as a vehicle for their growth. In fact, in the last year that ended on March 31, these companies sold more than 20 million in products and according to the platform they grew more than 200% year after year.

In an online event held on June 15 and hosted by Aislinn Derbez , Renata Arvizu, marketplace director for Amazon Mexico, commented that Jeff Bezos' firm provides SMEs with simple processes and training so that they can sell in the company marketplace.

He also explained that they recently redesigned their site vende.Amazon.com.mx where business owners can find tools and tutorials to sell their products in Mexico and the United States.

Where can we find small Mexican businesses within Amazon?

During this sales season, Amazon Mexico will give special visibility to small businesses, where customers can find offers in SMEs and Made to Hand stores.

Likewise, its executives recalled that users will also be able to find unique options in the Mexican Brands store, which was born in 2020 as an initiative to support Mexican designers, since the Fashion category was one of the most affected by the pandemic. Similarly, the Shark Tank Mexico store sells the products of more than 30 Mexican entrepreneurs who captured the attention of the famous sharks.