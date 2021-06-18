UP Police Sends Legal Notice To Twitter India Head Over Viral Ghaziabad Video

June 18, 2021 2 min read

Things aren’t looking good for the US-based microblogging site after its intermediary status was removed for failing to comply with the new information technology rules which came into force on May 26. The Uttar Pradesh police have now sent a legal notice to Twitter India’s head for provoking communal unrest in connection with the circulation of a video where an elderly Muslim man named Abdul Samad can be seen narrating his ordeal after he was allegedly attacked by some people in Ghaziabad.

Manish Maheswari, who is the managing director of Twitter India, has been summoned by a police station at the Loni border near Delhi to record his statement within seven days. Maheswari was called two days after Twitter, few journalists, news portal Wire.in and Congress leaders were booked for promoting enmity between religion for posting the above-mentioned video.

The legal notice sent to him read, "Some people used their Twitter handle as a tool to spread hatred in the society and Twitter Communication India and Twitter Inc did not take any action against it. They let the anti-social messages go viral.”

Maheshwari had earlier on May 25 had also received notice from Delhi special cell for marking BJP leader Sambit Patra’s tweet on “Congress Toolkit '' as manipulated media. Back then the cops had to visit Twitter India’s office in South Delhi and at Gurgaon to hand the notice in person after the Maheswari replies were "ambiguous".

In the video, the victim was seen being beaten by a few men. The 72-year-old man and his family had alleged that he was forced to chant “Jai Shri Ram” and his beard was chopped. However, post the investigation, the Uttar Pradesh police have clarified that there was no communal angle and in fact that men attacked him because they were unhappy with the amulets bought from the old man. Samad’s family has denied police claims.

As of now, nine people have been arrested by Uttar Pradesh police in connection to the attack on the man. Twitter’s representative has also been asked today to meet the parliamentary committee to discuss on the micro-blogging platform can prevent misuse of social media and online news.