FedEx will give up to 400 thousand pesos for SMEs to reactivate

The list of finalists will be announced on June 21 and the winners will be announced on June 30.

Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

FedEx Express in Mexico launched the call for the opening of registrations for the sixth edition of the "National FedEx Grow Your Pyme Award" , a program through which up to 400,000 pesos will be awarded to support the economic and commercial reactivation of small and medium-sized companies ( SMEs ) Mexican.

The subsidiary company of FedEx Corp. seeks to provide small businesses with the necessary tools to expand globally thanks to its presence in 220 countries and territories.

“In the SME market there are companies with enormous growth potential and at FedEx Express we want to support their evolution, giving them access to more business opportunities at a global level so that they can be more competitive. The FedEx Crece tu Pyme National Award provides an opportunity for SMEs to overcome market challenges, reactivate their operations and be able to shape their international expansion ”, comments Jorge Torres, Vice President of Operations for FedEx Express in Mexico.

Finalist projects will need to provide details of their globalization plans. This includes your strategic vision for the future; from business growth to the projection of international achievements and ethical standards.

For the second time in the history of the contest, and with the aim of continuing to support SMEs impacted by the pandemic, 10 prizes will be awarded from 40,000 to 400,000 pesos for first place.

The list of finalists will be announced on June 21 and the winners will be announced on June 30. To know the application process and the terms and conditions, those interested should visit this link .

In the last edition, MediPrint , from Mexico City, was the first place winner. The company produces high-tech 3-D printing solutions that support prosthetics for people who have lost limbs. Second place winner MagnetX , promotes clean and safe mobility in big cities by transforming bicycles into electric vehicles. Similarly, eight projects from different states of the Republic were awarded for their potential, business vision and actions for the benefit of the community.

