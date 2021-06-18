Franchise Crowdfunding

Do you want to invest in a virtual mobile telephone operator? You can enter Diri with 5,000 pesos

The brand announced the start of its first investment round through Play Business.
Next Article
Do you want to invest in a virtual mobile telephone operator? You can enter Diri with 5,000 pesos
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Find Your Ideal Franchise

Complete our short franchise quiz to discover the franchise that’s right for you.
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Diri , a virtual mobile operator (MVNO) for telephony, announced the start of an investment round with Play Business , the franchise crowdfunding fintech. The brand seeks to collect a minimum of 10 million pesos (mp) and interested persons will be able to invest from 5,000 pesos and do so from June 22, 2021.

“This round is different from what has been done before: investors will be part of a special purpose vehicle (SPV) that will receive a percentage of Diri's total sales, including those of the brands it already has, such as PilloFon and Space Móvil. , as well as the future launches of the company, in addition to any sale that the company may have ”, detailed Fernanda de Velasco, director of financial structuring Play Business .

By investing in Diri, investors will receive estimated annual gross returns of between 19.97% and 29.9%. For this investment round, a minimum annual gross return of 18% was established -which can increase 2% for the next period if during 8 consecutive months it is possible to pay this established minimum gross return- and a maximum annual gross return of 35 percent. .

In addition, for the first time in the history of Play Business, an exit clause was included, in which, in the event that the expectations of the round are not met, Diri is obliged to buy back the entire investment vehicle with an IRR 10%, thus mitigating the investment risk.

Diri Telecomunicaciones is one of the MVNOs with the highest growth in Mexico in the last year, thanks to the launch of its Diri, PilloFon and Space Móvil brands. The firm offers mobile telephony, home internet and MiFi services to around 100,000 users throughout the country; It has one of the most modern and fast networks, with a higher value offer than that of traditional operators.

The OMV would be using the proceeds from the round for the launch of a new brand (40%), the strengthening of the inventory of “Capokit” PilloFon equipment (40%), for improvements in the distribution channel (10%) and growth of the working capital (10%). It is projected that by 2025 more than 20 million mobile lines will be operated by MVNOs such as Diri, which has one of the healthiest user bases, with a user retention rate and portability index among the highest in the sector.

If you want to enter this investment round, enter this link: https://bit.ly/3q1HIQt

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Franchise Crowdfunding

You can invest in FOINBRA real estate from 5,000 pesos

Franchise Crowdfunding

Do you want to buy a franchise for a fraction of the price? Sports Garde is looking for investors

News and Trends

One McDonald's Location Has Gotten so Desperate For Staff That It's Offering a Free iPhone to New Workers