Walmart Launches Unlimited Home Delivery Program, See How You Can Take Advantage Of It

June 18, 2021

Walmart México y Centroamérica announced the launch of Walmart Pass , the first unlimited home delivery program in the self-service sector in the country. Today, the retail giant charges $ 39 pesos for home delivery, however, with Walmart Pass you will have a monthly membership of $ 49, or a single annual payment of $ 499 , with which users can receive their orders in a Unlimited at home, applies for minimum purchases of $ 499.

"Walmart Pass is designed for all customers who enjoy shopping through our digital platforms and receiving their favorite products and brands at their doorstep," said Ignacio Caride, senior vice president of eCommerce for Walmart Mexico and Central America.

He also added that the health crisis hastened the adoption of electronic commerce in the self-service sector, therefore, Walmart Mexico and Central America “are committed to offering the best omnichannel shopping experience, to offer their customers the opportunity to buy what they want, when they want and where they want, without friction ” , according to a statement issued by the company.

In June, Walmart Pass will be available in some Walmart Supercenter stores in the country, which currently have home delivery service. Starting in July, the program will be implemented for all clients nationwide in this format. Unlimited Walmart Pass deliveries apply to all online store departments, from pantry, dairy, fruits and vegetables, bakery and tortilla, frozen, to household items, clothing and shoe store, and pharmacy.