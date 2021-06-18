2021-2022 school calendar and SEP holidays

June 18, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

COVID has altered dates and vacations for many schools in the last year, causing some delays in the curriculum. The National Commission for Regulatory Improvement (Conamer) warned that the next school year will last a month longer than normal to allow students to catch up. After that publication, this week a statement from the SEP came out in which three vacation periods are guaranteed within the school year.

Winter break will be from December 20 to 31

Easter will be from April 11 to 22

Summer vacation will begin on July 29 and will last at least 20 days

So far they say that the school year will begin on August 30, 2021 and end on July 28, 2022, within which there will be 200 business days. The official calendar will be published the following week.

Whether the classes are face-to-face or not will depend on the semaphore of each entity. They mention that this calendar "will ensure the full development and use of girls, boys, adolescents and young people and will meet the needs of mothers, fathers and guardians, as well as teachers in the face of the conditions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. . "