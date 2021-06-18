Coronavirus

2021-2022 school calendar and SEP holidays

It is guaranteed that there will be at least 3 vacation periods for students and educational staff to rest.
Next Article
2021-2022 school calendar and SEP holidays
Image credit: Unsplash

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

COVID has altered dates and vacations for many schools in the last year, causing some delays in the curriculum. The National Commission for Regulatory Improvement (Conamer) warned that the next school year will last a month longer than normal to allow students to catch up. After that publication, this week a statement from the SEP came out in which three vacation periods are guaranteed within the school year.

  • Winter break will be from December 20 to 31
  • Easter will be from April 11 to 22
  • Summer vacation will begin on July 29 and will last at least 20 days

So far they say that the school year will begin on August 30, 2021 and end on July 28, 2022, within which there will be 200 business days. The official calendar will be published the following week.

Whether the classes are face-to-face or not will depend on the semaphore of each entity. They mention that this calendar "will ensure the full development and use of girls, boys, adolescents and young people and will meet the needs of mothers, fathers and guardians, as well as teachers in the face of the conditions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. . "

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Coronavirus

WHO reports on Lambda: the new variant of COVID-19 that is affecting South America

Coronavirus

Hong Kong will raffle off an apartment, gold and even a Tesla in exchange for its population being vaccinated

Coronavirus

López-Gatell announces the end of the evening conferences on Covid-19, when is the last?