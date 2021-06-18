Will the next school year 2021-2022 last one more month? The truth behind the SEP announcement

June 18, 2021 5 min read

After the publication of the document 'Vamos de Regreso' by the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) , many parents, teachers and students feel confused by the calendar for the 2021-2022 school year . Due to the dates, you might think that the classes will last another month, but if you analyze a little, the truth is different.

On the page of the National Commission for Regulatory Improvement you can read a preliminary draft that establishes several provisions to resume face-to-face classes in Mexico. These would apply to the levels of basic education, that is, preschool, primary and secondary.

The agreement states that the 2021-2022 school year will begin on August 30, 2021 and end on July 28, 2022 .

"The 2021-2022 school year will begin with a diagnostic evaluation period," says the document. "After this and until the first evaluation of the 2021-2022 school year, an extraordinary recovery period will be carried out, in order to reduce lags and deficiencies in learning corresponding to the previous grade ."

The agreement clarifies that "the teacher or the head of the group may determine the extension of this period by establishing an Attention Plan for those students who require or request it ."

Registration, re-registration and regularization dates

The SEP indicated that Registration and re-registration for the next school year 2021-22 will take place from August 16 to September 10.

"The enrollment of students will be carried out immediately at the corresponding level, in person or online, in order to guarantee their entry into the educational service for the 2021-2022 school year," reads the agreement.

For its part, re-registrations will be made automatically to the next grade that corresponds to each student. That is, students will be enrolled in the school grade that corresponds to them according to their age, regardless of whether or not they completed the 2020-2021 cycle.

All documentation will be delivered during the first three months of the cycle, with the exception of the personal data of the student, mother, father or guardian.

From August 16 to 20, 2021 , an intensive teacher training workshop will be held, which can be done remotely.

The School Technical Council will meet from August 23 to 27 , details the document. This with The objective of identifying high school students who have dropped out of their studies and / or need to be incorporated into the extraordinary recovery period.

Although many schools have already resumed face-to-face classes since last June 7 , the 'Vamos de Regreso' plan also establishes various provisions to return to the classrooms in a gradual, staggered, gradual and orderly manner, to avoid contagions or infections as much as possible. Covid-19 outbreaks in classrooms.

Will the 2021-2022 school year last one more month?

Not really. In fact, the SEP itself clarified that the school year will last 200 days, only ten days longer than the 2020-2021 cycle.

In previous years, the school year began during the third week of August, that is, between the 15th and the 22nd of that month. Regularly, the end of courses took place in the second week of July, more or less between the 5th and the 15th of the month, depending.

Now, the 2021-2022 school year will begin on August 30, 2021 and conclude on July 28, 2022. This means that students will return to classes, on average, two weeks later than other years, and will conclude the school year in two and three weeks later than usual.

If we analyze it, in reality the school year practically does not extend much, but rather it is covered. In the most pessimistic scenario, children and young people will barely have one or a maximum of two weeks of extra classes, compared to previous cycles.

Of course, the length of the school year also depends on the particular situation of each student, as well as their need or not to attend regularization.