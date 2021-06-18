Natura will open 6 stores in Mexico and is committed to omnichannel in the country

June 18, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This June 17, Natura opened the first of six physical stores that it will have in Mexico with the aim of giving its consumers an omnichannel experience. The establishment joins its 300 thousand consultants and its electronic commerce channel.

The store is located on the ground floor of the Paseo Interlomas shopping center, located in the municipality of Huixquilucan in the State of Mexico. According to Hans Werner, CEO of the brand, the goal is to reach three out of four consumers who purchase its products through its ecommerce channel.

Also, within the framework of the inauguration, Werner explained that this will allow the company to reach customers with consumption habits different from direct sales or through online commerce. For this reason, they will be opening six branches in the Aztec country.

The company already has 589 physical stores around the world. Among the countries in which the brand has this type of presence are Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Malaysia, the United States, France, among others.

Werner emphasized that this does not seek to harm direct selling or its beauty consultants, it only broadens the spectrum so that consumers can have another type of shopping experience.