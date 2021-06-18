Trademarks

Natura will open 6 stores in Mexico and is committed to omnichannel in the country

This will allow the brand to reach customers with consumption habits different from those of direct sales or through e-commerce.
Next Article
Natura will open 6 stores in Mexico and is committed to omnichannel in the country
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This June 17, Natura opened the first of six physical stores that it will have in Mexico with the aim of giving its consumers an omnichannel experience. The establishment joins its 300 thousand consultants and its electronic commerce channel.

The store is located on the ground floor of the Paseo Interlomas shopping center, located in the municipality of Huixquilucan in the State of Mexico. According to Hans Werner, CEO of the brand, the goal is to reach three out of four consumers who purchase its products through its ecommerce channel.

Also, within the framework of the inauguration, Werner explained that this will allow the company to reach customers with consumption habits different from direct sales or through online commerce. For this reason, they will be opening six branches in the Aztec country.

The company already has 589 physical stores around the world. Among the countries in which the brand has this type of presence are Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Malaysia, the United States, France, among others.

Werner emphasized that this does not seek to harm direct selling or its beauty consultants, it only broadens the spectrum so that consumers can have another type of shopping experience.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Limited-Time Savings: 60% Off Side Hustle Books

Book Sale - Save 60%!


Through 6/20/21, save on our collection of recommended side hustle and Start Your Own books, including:

  • Start Your Own eBay Business
  • Start Your Own Business
  • Start Your Own Etsy Business
  • And more

Use code SIDEHUSTLE2021 to claim your savings!

Save 60% Today
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Trademarks

Top10 of the most loved brands in Latin America after the pandemic

Trademarks

Club de Cuervos could become a real soccer team of Liga MX

Trademarks

Senior Nike Executive Resigns After Shoe Resale Scandal