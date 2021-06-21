Progcap Raises $25 Mn In Series B Funding From Sequoia Capital India And Tiger Global

June 21, 2021 2 min read

Corporate-led last mile retailer financing solutions company Progcap on Monday informed to have raised $25 million equity capital as part of its Series B investment round led by Tiger Global and existing investor, Sequoia Capital India.

The company will deploy these funds to enhance its services and expand the brand's presence across existing geographies. The firm will also use the capital to scale up the team, strengthen the technology differentiation and diversify into new product offerings to fortify its vision of building a full-stack digital platform for last-mile retailers.

“Progcap has built a unique product to cater to the working capital needs of small Indian retailers who serve much of India’s $800 billion retail markets. As supply chains in India get formalized with GST, the company will play an important role in serving the financial needs of such retailers. Since Sequoia Capital India’s Series A investment, Progcap has scaled the business with exceptional credit quality and high capital efficiency, the team is excited to strengthen the partnership with this financing,” said Ashish Agrawal, principal, Sequoia India.

Founded by Pallavi Shrivastava and Himanshu Chandra, Progcap has scaled to 300,000 retailers across 50 corporates and disbursed over INR 1500 crore of loans on its uniquely designed product for India’s multi-tiered supply chains.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Progcap team as they help small and mid-size businesses get access to financing. We believe Progcap has an exciting path ahead as they continue to innovate in this underserved market,” stated Scott Shleifer, partner, Tiger Global.

“We are excited to have Sequoia Capital India double down on Progcap and thrilled to have Tiger Global join us in our journey. The continued faith that our customers, partners, and investors have put in us is a testament to our teams’ unrelenting efforts. We are committed to continuing our efforts in building India’s largest digital banking platform for last-mile retailers,” added Pallavi Shrivastava and Himanshu Chandra, co-founders, Progcap.

Working at the intersection of software and financial services, Progcap aims to be the first full-stack retailer-focused digital bank that enables capital flow across the supply chain to underserved retailers. With a promising vision, strong growth capabilities supported by an outstanding portfolio quality, the company is aiming to impact over 5 million enterprises by the end of 2023.