How does financial stress affect your work life?

June 21, 2021 1 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This story originally appeared on Querido Dinero



How many times have you reached the end of the fortnight without money? Increased expenses, poor planning or excess debt cause stress to take over our portfolios every payday. Financial stress is just the anxiety and permanent tension that is generated by this lack of control in personal finances.

According to the Financial Stress Analysis by Sodexo , this type of stress affects 76% of employees in Latin America. Do you know how it impacts you day by day?

Here are some keys: