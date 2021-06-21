These Are the Top Ten Intermediate Core Bond Funds

June 21, 2021 4 min read

Investing in a core bond fund gives an investor broad exposure to the investment-grade area of the market. Usually these funds are well diversified across the U.S. Investment grade bond market. Such funds invest in many market segments, including U.S. Treasuries, investment-grade corporate bonds, and mortgage-backed securities (MBS). Moreover, they offer exposure to a range of maturities – short, intermediate and long. In this article, we will be discussing the top ten Intermediate Core Bond funds.

Top Ten Intermediate Core Bond Funds

We have used the past one year data (from U.S. News) to rank the top ten Intermediate Core Bond funds. Following are the top ten Intermediate Core Bond funds.

Aberdeen Total Return Bond Fund (BJBGX, 6%)

BJBGX invests in a diversified portfolio of fixed income securities. This fund has given a return of -1.74% in the last six months. It has an expense ratio of 0.70, while it has $195.06 million in total assets. BJBGX’s top three holdings are United States Treasury Notes 0.38%, United States Treasury Notes 0.12%, and United States Treasury Notes 1.25%.

Commerce Bond Fund (CFBNX, 6%)

CFBNX normally invests in debt securities, and may invest up to 80% in mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities. This fund has given a return of -1.04% in the last six months. It has an expense ratio of 0.61, while it has $1.19 billion in total assets. CFBNX’s top three holdings are State Street Instl US Govt MMkt Premier, United States Treasury Notes 0.12% and Avis Budget Rental Car Funding AESOP LLC 2.36%.

T. Rowe Price New Income Fund (PRCIX, 6%)

PRCIX is a conservative fund that invests in a mix of fixed-income investments. In corporate bonds, it prefers to invest in the financial sector. This fund has given a return of -0.99% in the last six months. It has an expense ratio of 0.51, while it has $20.70 billion in total assets. PRCIX’s top three holdings are T. Rowe Price Gov. Reserve, United States Treasury Notes 1.5% and United States Treasury Notes 1.38%.

Loomis Sayles Securitized Asset Fund (LSSAX, 6%)

LSSAX, during normal times, invests in a diversified portfolio of securitized assets, such as MBS (mortgage-backed securities) and other asset-backed securities. This fund has given a return of 1.01% in the last six months. It has $1.53 billion in total assets. LSSAX’s top three holdings are Federal National Mortgage Association 4%, United States Treasury Bills 0% and Federal National Mortgage Association 4%.

Fidelity® Series Investment Grade Bd Fd (FSIGX, 8%)

FSIGX primarily invests in investment-grade debt securities, as well as in repurchase agreements for those securities. This fund has given a return of -0.97% in the last six months. It has $39.35 billion in total assets. FSIGX’s top three holdings are Fidelity Revere Str Tr, United States Treasury Bonds 1.88% and United States Treasury Notes 0.12%.

Rimrock Core Bond Fund (RMRKX, 7%)

RMRKX usually invests in a diversified portfolio of fixed income securities with different maturities. This fund has given a return of -0.46% in the last six months. It has an expense ratio of 0.65, while it has $5.97 million in total assets. RMRKX’s top three holdings are Stopn Ubs Secur Open Ma, Federal National Mortgage Association 3.5% and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation 0.96%.

Federated Hermes Select TR Bd (FGFIX, 8%)

FGFIX, under normal circumstances, invests at least 50% of its net assets in MBS of investment-grade quality. This fund has given a return of 1.01% in the last six months. It has an expense ratio of 0.35, while it has $22.34 million in total assets. FGFIX’s top three holdings are Federated Hermes Govt Obl Premier, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation 2.5% and Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5%.

Columbia Bond Fund (CNDAX, 9%)

CNDAX, during normal times, invests at least 80% of its net assets in bonds and other debt securities. This fund has given a return of -0.37% in the last six months. It has an expense ratio of 0.78, while it has $1.13 billion in total assets. CNDAX’s top three holdings are 10-Year Treasury Note Future Mar 21, Columbia Short-Term Cash and 5-Year Treasury Note Future Mar 21.

MassMutual Premier Core Bond Fund (MMCBX, 9%)

MMCBX usually invests at least 80% of its net assets in investment grade fixed income securities. This fund has given a return of 0.01% in the last six months. It has an expense ratio of 0.97, while it has $1.37 billion in total assets. MMCBX’s top three holdings are Us 2yr Note (Cbt) Mar21 Xcbt 20210331, Us Ultra Bond Cbt Mar21 Xcbt 20210322, and Federal National Mortgage Association 2%.

Mesirow Financial Enh Cor Pls Fd (MFBIX, 10%)

MFBIX normally invests in fixed income securities, as well as in other instruments with characteristics similar to fixed income securities. This fund has given a return of -0.34% in the last six months. It has an expense ratio of 0.54, while it has $19.43 million in total assets. MFBIX’s top three holdings are Federal National Mortgage Association 2%, United States Treasury Notes 1.88% and United States Treasury Notes 0.88%.