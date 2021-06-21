Cornershop

Uber finally acquires 100% of Cornershop in a multi-million dollar deal

The operation for 459 million dollars was finally endorsed in Mexico in December 2020 by Cofece.
Next Article
Uber finally acquires 100% of Cornershop in a multi-million dollar deal
Image credit: Cortesía de Cornershop

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Uber will finally buy 100% of the Chilean delivery startup Cornershop after in 2019 the mobility firm announced its intentions to acquire the Latin company co-founded by Daniel Undurraga and Juan Pablo Cuevas.

The operation for 459 million dollars was finally endorsed in Mexico in December 2020 by the Federal Economic Competition Commission ( Cofece ).

Uber , - led by Dara Khosrowshahi -, already owned 50% of the Latin startup; This deal comes two years after a partnership that included a $ 250 million investment from the ride-sharing giant.

Oskar Hjertonsson, co-founder of Cornershop , made the sale known through his social networks.

For its part, the venture capital firm ALLVP, which injected 8 million dollars when Cornershop started both in Mexico City and Santiago de Chile in 2015 and led three rounds of capital raising, signed the agreement in a statement.

“When we met Oskar, Dani and Chaq, it was obvious that they were destined for great things. Cornershop's journey required not only all of his experience, talent, speed and ambition, but also courage and perseverance in the face of adversity. I will always be grateful to the team for the trip of a lifetime, "said Federico Antoni, former Cornershop board member and co-founder of ALLVP.

Other investors include Jackson Square Ventures, Creandum, Capital Mazapil, and Endeavor Catalyst.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Cornershop

You Can Now Order From the supermarket Through Cornershop

Airbnb

Airbnb Tried to Hide a Crime In One Property By Paying $7 Million

News and Trends

Woman Goes Viral After Epic Super-Sized Brawl With McDonald's Employees