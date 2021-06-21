The SEP launches this message after canceling face-to-face classes due to a yellow traffic light

June 21, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Today, Monday, June 21, Mexico City returns to the yellow epidemiological traffic light due to the fact that there has been an increase in the level of risk due to an additional point in the Reproductive Rate of Covid-19, according to the Ministry of Health Federal (SSA).

Therefore, the Federal Education Authority of the country's capital (AEFCM) allows public and private school communities to decide whether or not they want to reconcile face-to-face classes at the Community Learning Center by means of consensus.

From this decision the following activities will also be opened: Pedagogical counseling, psycho-emotional support, school procedures, use of equipment and services, construction and maintenance actions, among others. But first they must be authorized by the School Health Committee, the State Educational Authority and the AEFCM.

In order to take care of the health and safety of all members of the educational communities, traditional prevention measures will have to be followed. It is expected that as soon as a case of Covid-19 is reported, the activities will be suspended immediately.