Elon Musk confirms the best kept secret of his Tesla cars

Yeah - Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 20, 2021

Tesla electric cars are well known thanks to their design and technology, but the best thing about them is under the hood and it is the air filtration system that makes them different. Along with the reveal, the account attached a video where CEO Elon Musk describes the qualities of the High Efficiency Particle Arresting (HEPA) filter.

The high performance molecular air filter is characteristic of the new Tesla S, X and S Plaid models , it is 10 times longer than a common one. It has the ability to stop most bacteria, viruses, smog particles and allergens, which irritate the respiratory system.

It is made up of three different activated carbon layers, the first is a universal hydrocarbon absorbent, the second is made for acid gases and the second for alkaline gases. The businessman mentions that the main function of the HEPA filter is to make the air inside the car as sterile as that of a hospital room.