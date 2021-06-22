Elon Musk

Elon Musk confirms the best kept secret of his Tesla cars

The businessman confirmed Tesla's best-kept secret in a single tweet.
Next Article
Elon Musk confirms the best kept secret of his Tesla cars
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
On Saturday, June 18, the Tesla car owners account (@teslaownersSV) revealed the best-kept secret of the American company's cars through a tweet. Minutes later, Elon Musk confirmed it through his official Twitter account with a single "yeah ."

Tesla electric cars are well known thanks to their design and technology, but the best thing about them is under the hood and it is the air filtration system that makes them different. Along with the reveal, the account attached a video where CEO Elon Musk describes the qualities of the High Efficiency Particle Arresting (HEPA) filter.

The high performance molecular air filter is characteristic of the new Tesla S, X and S Plaid models , it is 10 times longer than a common one. It has the ability to stop most bacteria, viruses, smog particles and allergens, which irritate the respiratory system.

It is made up of three different activated carbon layers, the first is a universal hydrocarbon absorbent, the second is made for acid gases and the second for alkaline gases. The businessman mentions that the main function of the HEPA filter is to make the air inside the car as sterile as that of a hospital room.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Limited-Time Savings: 60% Off Side Hustle Books

Book Sale - Save 60%!


Through 6/20/21, save on our collection of recommended side hustle and Start Your Own books, including:

  • Start Your Own eBay Business
  • Start Your Own Business
  • Start Your Own Etsy Business
  • And more

Use code SIDEHUSTLE2021 to claim your savings!

Save 60% Today
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Elon Musk

3 Leadership Lessons to Learn From Elon Musk

Elon Musk

Elon Musk decides to sell his houses and pay the rent for the place where he lives

Elon Musk

Elon Musk makes Samsung stocks skyrocket by tweeting about 'Baby Shark'