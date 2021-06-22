These Are The Ten Most Profitable Companies In Maryland

June 22, 2021 4 min read

This story originally appeared on ValueWalk



Maryland is among the wealthiest U.S. states and is among the top 15 in terms of GDP size. Maryland's gross domestic product (GDP) was $426.7 billion in 2019, up from $411.6 billion in 2018. Finance, insurance and real estate are the biggest sectors in the state. Information technology, biotechnology, telecommunications, and aerospace & defense also contribute significantly to the state’s GDP. Let’s take a look at the ten most profitable companies in Maryland.

Q1 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Ten Most Profitable Companies In Maryland

We have used the latest available profitability figures to rank the ten most profitable companies in Maryland.

Under Armour ($92 million)

Founded in 1996, Under Armour develops, markets and distributes apparel, footwear and accessories for men and women. Patrik Frisk is the CEO of the company. It is headquartered in Baltimore (MD) and has over 11,000 employees. The company's shares are up more than 16% YTD, while they are up over 109% in the past year.

Ciena ($253 million)

Founded in 1992, this company deals in network and communication infrastructure. Gary B. Smith is the CEO of the company. It has its headquarters in Hanover (MD) and has over 7,000 employees. The company's shares are up more than 8% YTD, while they are up over 5% in the past year.

AGNC Investment ($688 million)

Founded in 2008, AGNC is a real estate investment trust that mainly invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Gary D. Kain is the CEO of the company. It is headquartered in Bethesda and has about 50 employees. The company's shares are up more than 8% YTD, while they are up over 30% in the past year.

McCormick ($702 million)

Founded in 1889, McCormick manufactures, markets and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to food manufacturers, retailers and food service businesses. Lawrence E. Kurzius is the CEO of the company. It has its headquarters in Hunt Valley (MD) and has about 13,000 employees. The company's shares are down more than 8% YTD and almost 1% in the past year.

Host Hotels & Resorts ($920 million)

Founded in 1927, Host Hotels is a real estate investment trust that deals in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It has properties in the U.S., Brazil, Canada and Mexico. James F. Risoleo is the CEO of the company. It has its headquarters in Bethesda and has about 175 employees. The company's shares are up more than 18% YTD, while they are up over 54% in the past year.

Laureate Education ($938 million)

Founded in 1989, Laureate Education offers higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It collaborates with Walden University, the University of Liverpool, and the University of Roehampton. Eilif Serck-Hanssen is the CEO of the company. It is headquartered in Baltimore and has about 30,000 employees. The company's shares are up more than 3% YTD, while they are up by over 47% in the past year.

Marriott International ($1.273 billion)

Founded in 1927, Marriott operates, franchises and licenses lodging, including hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. Anthony G. Capuano is the CEO of the company. It is headquartered in Bethesda and has more than 120,000 employees. The company's shares are up more than 7% YTD, while they are up by over 57% in the past year.

Discovery ($2.069 billion)

Founded in 1982, Discovery is a media company that offers content across distribution platforms and deals in digital distribution arrangements. It owns many popular networks, including Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science. David M. Zaslav is the CEO of the company. It is headquartered in Silver Spring (MD) and has more than 9,000 employees. The company's shares are down more than 2% YTD, while they are up by over 33% in the past year.

T. Rowe Price ($2.131 billion)

Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price is a financial services holding company that offers a range of investment management services through its subsidiaries. William J. Stromberg is the CEO of the company. It is headquartered in Baltimore and has more than 7,000 employees. The company's shares are up more than 27% YTD, while they are up by over 53% in the past one year.

Lockheed Martin ($6,230 million)

Founded in 1961, Lockheed Martin is a security and aerospace company. This company researches, designs, develops and makes technology systems, products and services. James D. Taiclet Jr. is the CEO of the company. It is headquartered in Bethesda and has about 114,000 employees. Shares of the company are up more than 8% YTD, while they are up by over 2% in the past one year.