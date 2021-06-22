Pinterest

Pinterest will hire more than 50 engineers for its first engineering center in Mexico

The Mexico City engineering team will be made up of experts in internal tools, frontend for iOS, Android and the Web.
Pinterest will hire more than 50 engineers for its first engineering center in Mexico
Image credit: Cortesía Pinterest

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Pinterest , the image social network, announced that it will open its first Latin American engineering center in Mexico and hire more than 50 engineers for its new office in Mexico City in 2021.

According to a statement from the social network, the Mexico City engineering team will be made up of experts in internal tools, frontend for iOS, Android and the Web, as well as Pinterest's human evaluation platform that will be used both for Trust as well as Security and data classification for machine learning algorithms.

This office is the second headquarters of the social network in Latin America since the opening of its locations in Sao Paulo, Brazil, opened in 2014.

"We already have a strong team of engineers in Mexico City, especially in relation to backend and Android skills, and this talent pool will continue to grow with the first-rate computer science program at the National Autonomous University of Mexico ( UNAM), "Pinterest said in the statement .

Image: Depositphotos.com

How to apply for a career on Pinterest in Mexico?

Pinterest is a social network of 470 million people around the world. The brand's engineers are innovating by using technology as the key engine to make the platform an essential shopping destination, one that looks more like walking through virtual aisles, and is a place where you can virtually test products, compare brands , prices and buy within the images.

In that sense, the platform seeks a new generation of computer vision technology and recommendations, AR and AI, and visual search and object detection.

If you are interested in applying, you can find more information about the engineering positions available at PinterestCareers.com .

