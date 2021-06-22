An upcoming unicorn? Konfío raises $ 125 million

June 22, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Mexican financial technology company Konfío , which specializes in loans to small and medium-sized companies (SMEs), announced a new capital raise for 125 million dollars.

The fintech founded by David Arana and Francisco Padilla announced that the series 'E' capital raising round was led by Lightrock, a capital fund focused on global impact and for the first time investor in Konfío, as well as established partners of the brand such as Softbank , VEF, Kaszek Ventures, QED Investors and IFC. An additional fund, Tarsadia Capital, also participates as a new shareholder.

“At Konfío, we see technology as a great enabler to level a playing field that has long been uneven, providing growing companies with opportunities and conditions to expand and compete successfully with large corporations. This is our purpose, "said David Arana, CEO of Konfío in a statement .

In recent months, the Mexican fintech had announced the extension of its line of credit with the Goldman Sachs bank for a total of 160 million dollars and was named among the 20 best-funded fintech in the annual list of CB Insights .

This investment comes in a very positive period for Mexican startups since only in the last 12 months, Bitso and Kavak have reached the name of unicorns .