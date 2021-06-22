Konfío

An upcoming unicorn? Konfío raises $ 125 million

The fintech founded by David Arana and Francisco Padilla announced that the 'E' series capital raising round was led by Lightrock, a capital fund focused on global impact.
Next Article
An upcoming unicorn? Konfío raises $ 125 million
Image credit: Equipo Konfío/ Cortesía.

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Mexican financial technology company Konfío , which specializes in loans to small and medium-sized companies (SMEs), announced a new capital raise for 125 million dollars.

The fintech founded by David Arana and Francisco Padilla announced that the series 'E' capital raising round was led by Lightrock, a capital fund focused on global impact and for the first time investor in Konfío, as well as established partners of the brand such as Softbank , VEF, Kaszek Ventures, QED Investors and IFC. An additional fund, Tarsadia Capital, also participates as a new shareholder.

“At Konfío, we see technology as a great enabler to level a playing field that has long been uneven, providing growing companies with opportunities and conditions to expand and compete successfully with large corporations. This is our purpose, "said David Arana, CEO of Konfío in a statement .

In recent months, the Mexican fintech had announced the extension of its line of credit with the Goldman Sachs bank for a total of 160 million dollars and was named among the 20 best-funded fintech in the annual list of CB Insights .

This investment comes in a very positive period for Mexican startups since only in the last 12 months, Bitso and Kavak have reached the name of unicorns .

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

entrepreneur stories

At age 21, he went backpacking to find himself and ended up founding one of the largest sustainable startups in Latin America.

Books

I Built a Billion-Dollar Company With the Help of These 19 Business Books

Lifestyle

5 Psychology-Backed Hacks That Train Your Brain to Be More Innovative