Amazon Remains World's Most Valuable Brand, As Chinese Companies Rise

June 22, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Amazon maintains first place in Kantar BrandZ's “World's Most Valuable Brands 2021” ranking. This year, Chinese firms such as Tencent and Alibaba continue to climb places and position themselves within the top 10.

The ecommerce company, founded by Jeff Bezos , has grown 64% and is valued at $ 684 billion, catapulting it into the top spot.

In second place is Apple , valued at 612,000 million dollars, which has grown 74% and behind the company with the bitten apple is Google valued at 458,000 million dollars with a growth of 42 percent.

The company led by Sundar Pichai managed to overtake Microsoft, which is in fourth place with 410.271 million dollars. Finally, the top 5 is closed by Tencent , a Chinese video game and social media company, which reached a value of 240.931 million dollars and rose two positions from last year.

The other five brands in the top 10 are: Facebook, Alibaba, Visa, McDonald's, and Mastercard, respectively.

Image: Kantar BrandZ

These 10 brands are currently valued at $ 3.3 trillion, compared to $ 800 billion in 2011.

Chinese brands on the rise

Some companies from the eastern country have doubled their value, among them are:

Moutai (in position # 11, with 109 billion dollars),

Meituan (at # 34, with $ 52 billion),

TikTok (in position # 45, with 44 billion, dollars),

Pinduoduo (in position # 81, with 22 billion dollars).

These are accompanied by an American company that is ranked number 47, and which turns out to be nothing more and nothing less than Tesla . Elon Musk's company has doubled in value, is the fastest growing brand and has become the most valuable auto firm increasing its value by 275% to $ 43 billion.

The world's most valuable companies have achieved a total value of $ 7.1 trillion, which is equivalent to the GDP of France and Germany together.