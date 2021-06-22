Mexico enters the top 10 on the UN's list for attracting foreign investment

June 22, 2021 2 min read

Mexico was ranked number nine in the countries that received the most foreign investment during 2020, and climbed five places in the ranking of foreign direct investment (FDI).

This was revealed by a report from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD for its acronym in English). Although the Aztec country achieved 29.1 billion FDI in 2020, which represents 14.6% less than in 2019, Mexico displaced countries such as Brazil and Canada in the index.

According to UNCTAD's "World Investment Report 2021 ", FDI flows suffered a reduction of 35% globally and went from 1.5 to 1 trillion dollars due to the health emergency caused by COVID-19 .

"The decline was strongly skewed towards developed economies, where FDI fell 58%, in part due to corporate restructuring and intra-corporate financial flows," UNCTAD explains in a statement .

Mexico was located above Sweden and below regions such as: Ireland, Germany, Luxembourg, India, Singapore, Hong Kong, China and the United States. Although all suffered losses, the rise of the Aztec country may be due to its better handling of the situation.

Likewise, Mexico positioned itself over the economies of Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Argentina, which suffered a 40% collapse last year. On the other hand, it highlights that it is the only Latin country in the top 10.