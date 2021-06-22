Starlink

Elon Musk could offer global satellite internet with Starlink in September

SpaceX plans to deploy a total of 12,000 satellites at a cost of approximately $ 10 billion.
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Elon Musk's satellite internet company Starlink could offer global coverage starting in September, Reuters reports.

The president of the company, Gwynne Shotwell, indicated that SpaceX could transmit the service from space.

"We have successfully deployed about 1,800 satellites, and once all of those satellites reach their operational orbit, we will have continuous global coverage, so it should be the September deadline," Shotwell said in a video conference with Macquarie Group, according to the agency. news.

The executive pointed out that SpaceX must work with the regulatory framework in all countries to provide telecommunications services.

Starlink plans to deploy a total of 12,000 satellites at a cost of approximately $ 10 billion.

Currently the service offers satellite internet in beta phase in 11 countries.

Elon Musk's Starlink satellite Internet project will be available in Mexico. To do this, you must carry out a pre-registration, with which the company will verify if your area is within those that its service will cover.

When entering the official Starlink page, placing an email and selecting the area, in this case Mexico City, a form is displayed to pre-order the Internet.

