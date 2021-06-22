These Are the Ten Biggest Companies in Building Materials Industry

June 22, 2021 4 min read

Building materials is a massive industry that includes several sub segments. This industry includes glass and glassware; products of clay, concrete, cement and gypsum; ceramic products and more. The building materials industry is also a crucial supplier to the construction sector. Let’s take a look at the ten biggest companies in the building materials industry.

Ten biggest companies in building materials industry

We have referred to the latest available revenue figures to rank the ten biggest companies in the building materials industry. Following are the ten biggest companies in the building materials industry:

Patrick Industries ($2,337 million)

Founded in 1959, this company makes and distributes building products for industrial markets. Patrick Industries works through two segments – Manufacturing and Distribution. The company employs more than 8,000 people, while its CEO is Andy L. Nemeth. Patrick Industries shares are up more than 6% YTD, and in the past one year, they are up over 19%. It is headquartered in Elkhart, Ind.

Jeld-Wen Holding ($4,289 million)

Founded in 1960, this company makes and sells doors, windows, and related products. It deals in interior and exterior doors, as well as wood, vinyl and aluminum windows for residential homes and non-residential buildings. The company employs about 23,000 people, while its CEO is Gary S. Michel. Jeld-Wen Holding shares are up more than 3% YTD, and in the past one year, they are up over 64%. It is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C.

UFP Industries ($4,416 million)

Founded in 1955, this company makes and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through three segments – Construction, Industrial and Retail. The company employs more than 12,000 people, while its CEO is Matthew J. Missad. UFP Industries shares are up more than 29% YTD, and in the past one year, they are up over 46%. It is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Martin Marietta Materials ($4,739 million)

Founded in 1993, this company deals in aggregates, including crushed stone, gravel, and sand. It operates through three geographical segments – West Group, Southeast Group and Mid-America Group. The company employs more than 8,000 people, while its CEO is C. Howard Nye. Martin Marietta Materials shares are up more than 20% YTD, and in the past one year, they are up over 61%. It is headquartered in Raleigh, N.C.

Carlisle ($4,811 million)

Founded in 1917, this company develops and distributes products for original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through four segments – Fluid Technologies, Brake & Friction, Construction Materials and Interconnect Technologies. The company employs more than 12,000 people, while its CEO is D. Christian Koch. Carlisle shares are up more than 17% YTD, and in the past one year, they are up over 50%. It is headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Cornerstone Building Brands ($4,889 million)

Founded in 1984, this company designs, engineers and makes external building products, and operates through Commercial, Siding and Windows segments. The company employs more than 20,000 people, while its CEO is James S. Metcalf. Cornerstone Building Brands shares are up more than 90% YTD, and in the past one year, they are up over 200%. It is headquartered in Cary, N.C.

Vulcan Materials ($4,929 million)

Founded in 1909, this company offers basic materials for the infrastructure and construction industry. The company operates through four segments – Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete and Calcium. The company employs more than 8,000 people, while its CEO is J. Thomas Hill. Vulcan Materials shares are up more than 13% YTD, and in the past one year, they are up over 40%. It is headquartered in Birmingham, Ala.

Resideo Technologies ($4,988 million)

Founded in 2018, this company deals in critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions mainly for residential properties. The company employs more than 14,000 people, while its CEO is Jay L. Geldmacher. Resideo Technologies shares are up more than 40% YTD, and in the past one year, they are up over 140%. It is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Owens Corning ($7,160 million)

Founded in 1938, this company develops, makes and markets insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. The company employs more than 18,000 people, while its CEO is Brian D. Chambers. Owens Corning shares are up more than 26% YTD, and in the past one year, they are up over 74%. It is headquartered in Toledo, Ohio.

Builders FirstSource ($7,280 million)

Founded in 1998, this company is the manufacturer and supplier of building materials, manufactured components, as well as construction services. It offers its products and services to homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The company employs more than 25,000 people, while its CEO is David E. Flitman. Builders FirstSource shares are up more than 7% YTD, and in the past one year, they are up over 100%. It is headquartered in Dallas.