Hyderabad-based BigLeap Raises INR 5 Cr

June 23, 2021

Hyderabad-based HR staffing, payroll and recruitment firm BigLeap on Wednesday announced it has raised INR 5 crore debt fund from Champion Roller Skating Athlete and Arjuna Award winner Anup Kumar Yama and others for its BigLeap.AI initiative which is a stealth mode HR product to ease the job search experience.

The fund will be used to boost the soon-to-be-launched BigLeap Artificial Intelligence App, BigLeap.AI, based on Mobile/Web applications to help hyper-local job seekers to tap into active vacant jobs in various business sectors.

“In today’s times, where everything is on the go, job seekers need to have constant and quick access to employers as well as the latest jobs announced. This app is well-timed and addresses the concerns of millions of job seekers in these difficult times to find jobs that intelligently match their profile with a click of your finger,” said Jayesh Rajan, principal secretary, I & C and IT, Government of Telangana.

To begin with, the company promises a minimum registry of 2500 plus job postings posted by multi-sector businesses located around the Telangana region. Currently, the App is in ALPHA mode and being used by BigLeap clientele. It will be available for the public and the commercial rollout during September this year.

“What excited me the most, is the ability of BigLeap AI to crunch and simplify the complex job finding environment, it solves the human search-difficulty, by combining the strengths of human and artificial intelligence with a click of a button. I foresee a great potential, and BigLeap is poised to lead this niche business,” expressed Anup Kumar Yama.

“The unique User Interface and key user aspect of the BigLeap.AI app is that users will be able to find Jobs available in and around a particular locality that match their work profile. The idea behind developing the app is to enable job seekers on the path of finding their perfect job easily. We have and will continue to build a large repository of open jobs and vacancies. You can save jobs, apply within the app, and even be notified of new positions matching your needs and skills,” added Vinay Kotra, co-founder and director, BigLeap.

BigLeap Technologies founded in 2015 by Vinay Kotra, James Johnson, Manoj Yadav Thummala, and Sainath Goud Malkapuram have operations and presence in 22 states and 18 ESI compliant territories, including Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, New Delhi NCR, and Mumbai.

As the coronavirus crisis continues, finding jobs has become hugely challenging for those who lost jobs and those seeking jobs, BigLeap AI app is targeted to solve this problem. The app will initially cater to the population in Telangana and will soon cover other geographies in India.

According to a recent study, 8 out of 10 employers are actively hiring, while only 4 per cent of the employers haven’t re-started hiring yet. The survey also stated 61 per cent of large enterprises anticipate filling over 500 positions, 45 per cent of mid-sized companies expect to fill around 500 positions, and 61 per cent of small businesses forecast to fill less than 150 positions in the year 2021.