News and Trends

Airline Infuriates Passengers After Adding Hidden 'Covid Recovery' Fee

Frontier faces blowback after customers find out about extra surcharge.
Next Article
Airline Infuriates Passengers After Adding Hidden 'Covid Recovery' Fee
Image credit: Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
News Writer
3 min read

In an attempt to keep up with the surging demand of passengers embarking on long-awaited summer travel, many airlines have been going to desperate measures, such as asking for volunteers to take on extra shifts. Other have flat out canceled flights during summer months due to lack of staff.

Even discount airlines, once reliable for lower fares (if more stressful journeys), are finding it difficult to reach equilibrium, and Frontier Airlines’ latest move is proof of just that.

Related: Delta Air Lines CEO: New Hires Must Be Vaccinated for Covid-19

The airline has quietly added a “Covid Recovery Charge” on its website among a long list of other arguably extraneous fees, including High Cost Airport Charge and Carrier Interface Charge. As the site explains, “The Covid Recovery Charge offsets added costs to Frontier due to implementing Covid-19 related measures." (Never mind that the government announced a $25 billion bailout for the airline industry late last year.)

The measures call for “increased sanitation and cleaning” on planes and in the terminal, at ticket counters and for employee PPE.

According to the company, the fee was subtly integrated back in May, coming in at $1.59 per ticket.

Related: JetBlue Founder Launches Airline With $39 Flights

"The CRC is already added to the promoted total fare at FlyFrontier.com, therefore, it is not an unexpected charge later in the booking process," a Frontier spokesperson told ABC News this week.

Understandably however, customers were not happy upon realizing the news.

 

 

 "Nickle and diming customers at every turn is a sure fire way to lose them," one customer wrote on Twitter.

The discount airline filed to go public this past March, raising $570 million in its market debut in April of this year. 

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) is currently down about 5% year over year.

Related: American Airlines Will Let Travelers Use Digital Vaccine Passports

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Warren Buffett Donates $4.1 Billion, Steps Down as Trustee of Gates Foundation

News and Trends

Only 2% of Black Families Have a Net Worth Above $1 Million, According to New Study

News and Trends

Former Youngest Self-Made Billionaire Surprises Employees With Full Week Off