This is how stress breaks your heart (literally)

June 23, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Broken heart syndrome , also known as Takotsubo cardiomyopathy , weakens the main chamber of the heart that pumps blood. It usually appears after a situation that causes severe stress in people such as the loss of a loved one or some traumatic experience. It does not necessarily have to be painful moments that cause the condition, there are happy moments that also generate stress and can also cause it.

The condition was first discovered in 1990 in Japan. According to the British Heart Foundation 30% of patients cannot identify the trigger and only 5% of cases become fatal. Most people with the syndrome are postmenopausal women.

The symptoms are very similar to those of a heart attack: chest pain, shortness of breath, and in some cases nausea and vomiting. This year it was discovered that there are two stress molecules that are key to the disease, RNA -16 and -26. These make your body more sensitive to adrenaline.

Metin Akriva, medical director of the British Heart oundation F for comments that are determining whether drugs that block these molecules may be what prevents the people suffer heartbreak.