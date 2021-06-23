Bitcoin

Bitcoin cuts in price below $ 30,000

Various events in recent weeks have caused the cryptocurrency to lose value significantly.
Bitcoin cuts in price below $ 30,000
Image credit: Unsplash

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The cryptocurrency fell below $ 30,000 for the first time since January 27. The crash is 8.3%, other digital currencies like Ethereum and Dogecoin also suffered a crash of the same percentage.

Experts say that the drop has to do with China banning the use of the currency. Banned areas like Xinjiang and Mongolia are attractive to miners because electricity is so cheap. Last Friday, 26 bitcoin mines were ordered to close, which generate about 90% of the currency in the nation. In addition, China accounts for 65% of the world's cryptocurrency production, according to the University of Cambridge.

Although people like Elon Musk and Donald Trump have spoken out against bitcoin publicly, some investors came out to defend it. Musk stopped accepting cryptocurrency payments at Tesla and Donald Trump told Fox Business that the coin "appeared to be a scam." The United States has shown its concern with the misuse of it since several groups of cyberattacks use it to launder their money and it becomes a "massive enabler".

However, Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, tweeted defending cryptocurrency, saying it was better than gold. Mike Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy Digital is another major cryptocurrency investor and was also upbeat saying that prices may still recover.

