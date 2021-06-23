John McAfee, Founder of McAfee Antivirus, Dies in Barcelona Prison

June 23, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The tycoon John McAfee, founder of the antivirus software of the same name, was found dead Wednesday in his cell in the Brians 2 prison in Barcelona, according to the Spanish newspaper El País. The Catalan Department of Justice confirmed McAfee's death and, in a statement to Spanish newspaper El Mundo, said prison staff attempted to resuscitate him.

McAfee, 75, died hours after Spain's National Court approved his extradition to the United States to face criminal tax-evasion charges. He was detained at Barcelona's El Prat airport on October 3, 2020 as he attempted to board a plane to Turkey. His defense had three days to present evidence and reverse the motion.

McAfee was facing charges in the United States for various tax offenses, such as allegedly avoiding paying $4 million in taxes for profits obtained from trading cryptocurrencies between 2016 and 2018.

Quoting Catalan justice department officials, El País reported McAfee's death appears to be by suicide. The United States Department of Justice also confirmed McAfee's death without reporting on the cause of death.

McAfee's last Tweet was posted June 16.