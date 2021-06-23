Amazon

Amazon bought 1,000 self-driving trucks from a startup, will you say goodbye to drivers?

Jeff Bezos' company agreed to purchase a fleet of trucks with autonomous driving, which could mean that in the future Amazon will dispense with drivers for its deliveries.
Next Article
Amazon bought 1,000 self-driving trucks from a startup, will you say goodbye to drivers?
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Jeff Bezos' Amazon company took another step in the transition to autonomous vehicles . The ecommerce giant bought 1,000 self-driving trucks from a startup called Plus , which specializes in software for autonomous driving systems. The transaction could mean that the company is considering saying goodbye to the drivers who are currently moving and delivering its products.

According to official documents filed with the United States financial markets regulator (SEC), the agreement between Amazon and Plus also gives Bezos the option to buy up to 420 million preferred shares of the startup at a price of only $ 0.47 (about of 9.50 Mexican pesos).

Thus, Amazon could own around 20% of the company , spending about 200 million dollars (just over 4,000 million Mexican pesos, at the current exchange rate).

The purchase of autonomous trucks would help Amazon deal with the staff shortages currently facing the company and the entire United States. The situation has caused delays in deliveries and an increase in the cost of transportation of merchandise for several companies.

For now, the startup's PlusDrive self-driving system still requires a licensed driver behind the wheel . This as a preventive measure in case errors occur in the system and human reaction is needed, such as in Tesla vehicles .

However, the startup is confident that this will change in the coming years. Plus CEO David Liu told Business Insider that the company hopes to launch a truck that does not require a driver by 2024.

Amazon and its path to vehicle autonomy

The purchase of driverless trucks is just the latest in a series of efforts to dispense with human labor in freight distribution. For a few years now, Amazon has been trying to implement the delivery system by means of drones , but they have not yet managed to make it massive.

Additionally, in mid-2020, Jeff Bezos's company bought Zoox , a self- driving taxi company, for around $ 1 billion. In December of the same year, Amazon introduced its first fully self-driving robotaxi.

Do you think that in the future we will see driverless Amazon trucks delivering packages through the streets of the world?

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • A 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Entrepreneur Next - A Better Way To Hire Freelancers
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Amazon

Amazon Tracks the Movements of Its Warehouse Workers Because Jeff Bezos Believes People Are Naturally Lazy: NYT

Amazon

Amazon Prime Day: dates and offers

Amazon

Jeff Bezos Announces the Date of His Departure as Amazon CEO