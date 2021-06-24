Coronavirus

This symptom of COVID-19 is more frequent in vaccinated people, according to study

"Sneezing too much" can also be a symptom of COVID-19 in people who already have the vaccine.
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

We all know that sneezing can be a symptom of any common cold or even if you suffer from an allergy. However, one study suggests that “excessive sneezing” can also be a symptom of COVID-19 in people who have been vaccinated.

Research conducted by the ZOE company and King's College London explains that although many people who contract SARS-CoV-2 can sneeze, this is not a definitive symptom of the disease. However, it has been found that it can become a common sign in people who have already received the injection against the virus.

Interestingly, our data shows that people who had been vaccinated and later tested positive for COVID-19 were more likely to report sneezing as a symptom compared to those without a needle stick. This suggests that a lot of unexplained sneezing after being vaccinated could be a sign of COVID-19, ”says the press release.

For this reason, specialists recommend that people who have already been vaccinated and begin to sneeze more than usual be tested in order to rule out infection and protect their family and friends.

