Luxury Skincare Brand e'clat Superior Launches High Profile Men, Exclusive Skincare Range For Gentlemen Around

Skincare is important, and it's even more important than everyone familiarises themselves with it. While women are quite acquainted with the way skincare works for them, men not so much. We haven't heard much about self-care from men, which is the cornerstone of good grooming. Vitalizing this need for skincare for each man around, e’clat Superior introduced its High Profile Men’s Skincare Collection which calls for skin that is healthy, feels fresh, and is replenished with all the essential nutrients.

The grooming collection consists of a hydrating cleanser, a skin refreshing serum, glowing essence and hydrating sunscreen equipped with ‘pollushield’, each made to fulfill its purpose to Rinse, Restore, Revive and Restrict. The meticulously curated products are made keeping in mind the particular needs of men in order to put them on a journey with clear and refreshed skin as the destination. The four steps indicate the sequence to apply the products so as to rinse out the impurities, restore the moisture, revive the glow and restrict the harmful UV-rays and pollution. It is in a nutshell like cleaning your canvas before you paint on it.

As a luxury skincare brand, e’clat formulates all its products with cautiously picked ingredients enriched with nutrients that contribute to make the skin firm and maintain its charm. Stating the importance of a regular skincare routine for men, Founder and CEO of E’clat, Sandeep Gupta, says “Men have been conditioned to not give as much importance to skincare issues as they should be giving. For many men, the simple act of walking into a store to choose products for themselves is loaded with stigma. My vision behind launching an exclusive skincare range for men, High Profile Men was to manifest the importance that skin isn’t discriminated by gender and so its care shouldn’t be as well.”. “I know for sure that once a man gets the hang of using the right skincare products and seeing results for himself, there would be no going back”, he added.

With a visionary approach to benefit individuals with good skin, e'clat, a premium skincare brand, is working on a result-driven approach and seeks to present persuasive solutions to assist its clients to reach their skincare objectives, encouraging a sense of confidence for all.

Now, if there is one thing that the advancing world is teaching the strong, silent types, it is that all forms of self-care are important, skincare being predominant. Apart from lessening breakouts and irritation, skin that’s well-cared-for ages more gracefully.

The products are available for purchase on the e'clat superior website, www.eclatofficial.com, and people all across India can get their hands on them.