Green Cure Raises Pre-Series A Round From Venture Catalysts

June 24, 2021

Integrated incubator and accelerator Venture Catalysts on Thursday announced to have invested an undisclosed amount in the Pre-Series A round of herbal products brand Green Cure.

The company will utilize the funds to scale up its operations and venture into new product categories.

“While the roots of Ayurveda dates back to the Vedic era, we have observed a greater acceptance of Ayurvedic OTC and wellness products in recent years. Estimated at $16 billion, the global Ayurvedic industry is ripe for disruption, and Green Cure shows the potential to capitalize on this opportunity and fortify its position as a mass premium brand. We are excited to back Sanchit and his team in this journey,” said Dr. Apoorv Ranjan Sharma, president, and co-founder, Venture Catalysts.

Founded by IIM Calcutta alumnus and ex-BCG consultant Sanchit Garg, Green Cure combines German science with over 5000-year-old Ayurveda to develop world-class ayurvedic/herbal products that offer high efficacy solutions to treat chronic illnesses.

“With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers have shifted their focus towards herbal and Ayurvedic products that can promote holistic wellbeing. Stringently adhering to the safety standards, our products are created by a team of German scientists and Ayurveda experts who blend the best of Western technology and ancient wisdom of Ayurveda to develop proprietary solutions for chronic and lifestyle health. The capital injection will catapult our growth and help establish Green Cure as a global name in the herbal/Ayurvedic OTC products space,” added Sanchit Garg, founder, Green Cure, while talking about the potential of herbal products.

Green Cure recently they got their first patent granted and has 14 patents in total for its formulations. The company is also certified Made Safe by Safe Cosmetics Australia and recognized by Namo Gange for outstanding achievement in the field of AYUSH (Ayurvedic, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy).