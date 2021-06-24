Top 15 of the best Latin American cities to start a business
Do you want to launch a business and you live in Latin America? Believe it or not, the region has large cities that ask nothing of better-known entrepreneurship hubs like Silicon Valley. According to the study by the e-commerce tool Oberlo.es , Santiago de Chile is the best Latin American city to undertake.
His study "The best cities for entrepreneurial success" analyzed different variables encompassed in infrastructure, technology / digitization, import / export and financing / bootstrapping.
With this in mind, the cities in the Top15 are those that offer the most favorable conditions for entrepreneurs to establish a company from scratch and maintain it in Latin America as in the rest of the world. These are:
This is a sample of the full results, which are available here.
Five Latin American cities with the highest scores in economic freedom , as well as those in which the least number of days is required to constitute an SR L :
Image: Oberlo.es
Top 5 of technological ecosystems and human technological capital:
Logistics ecosystem and lower deviation from the median (%) of the price of postal shipments, that is, those in which shipments are more affordable:
Image: Oberlo.es
Unemployment and risk capital benefit:
Image: Oberlo.es
What can we Mexicans understand from this study?
- Mexico is the only country with three cities in the ranking, with Mexico City in fifth place, Monterrey in 10 and Guadalajara in 11.
- CDMX is positioned in the number two place in terms of technological ecosystem and human capital in technology.
- Similarly, it ranks second in risk capital availability.
- On the other side of the coin, CDMX, Monterrey and Guadalajara are, respectively, in the 11th, 12th and 13th place of the cities that granted financial support to entrepreneurs during the COVID-19 crisis.
- Regarding the participation of women in the entrepreneurial ecosystem, Mexico City, Monterrey and Guadalajara occupy positions 9, 10 and 11, respectively.