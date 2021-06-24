Entrepreneurial Latin America

Top 15 of the best Latin American cities to start a business

Mexico is the only country with three cities in the count, but the best city to undertake in the region is Santiago de Chile.
Next Article
Top 15 of the best Latin American cities to start a business
Image credit: Depositphotos.com
Santiago de Chile

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Do you want to launch a business and you live in Latin America? Believe it or not, the region has large cities that ask nothing of better-known entrepreneurship hubs like Silicon Valley. According to the study by the e-commerce tool Oberlo.es , Santiago de Chile is the best Latin American city to undertake.

His study "The best cities for entrepreneurial success" analyzed different variables encompassed in infrastructure, technology / digitization, import / export and financing / bootstrapping.

With this in mind, the cities in the Top15 are those that offer the most favorable conditions for entrepreneurs to establish a company from scratch and maintain it in Latin America as in the rest of the world. These are:

This is a sample of the full results, which are available here.

Five Latin American cities with the highest scores in economic freedom , as well as those in which the least number of days is required to constitute an SR L :

Image: Oberlo.es

Top 5 of technological ecosystems and human technological capital:

Logistics ecosystem and lower deviation from the median (%) of the price of postal shipments, that is, those in which shipments are more affordable:

Image: Oberlo.es

Unemployment and risk capital benefit:

Image: Oberlo.es

What can we Mexicans understand from this study?

  • Mexico is the only country with three cities in the ranking, with Mexico City in fifth place, Monterrey in 10 and Guadalajara in 11.
  • CDMX is positioned in the number two place in terms of technological ecosystem and human capital in technology.
    • Similarly, it ranks second in risk capital availability.
  • On the other side of the coin, CDMX, Monterrey and Guadalajara are, respectively, in the 11th, 12th and 13th place of the cities that granted financial support to entrepreneurs during the COVID-19 crisis.
  • Regarding the participation of women in the entrepreneurial ecosystem, Mexico City, Monterrey and Guadalajara occupy positions 9, 10 and 11, respectively.
More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Limited-Time Savings: 60% Off Side Hustle Books

Book Sale - Save 60%!


Through 6/20/21, save on our collection of recommended side hustle and Start Your Own books, including:

  • Start Your Own eBay Business
  • Start Your Own Business
  • Start Your Own Etsy Business
  • And more

Use code SIDEHUSTLE2021 to claim your savings!

Save 60% Today
Entrepreneur Next - A Better Way To Hire Freelancers
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurial Latin America

The 12 startups with ideas that seek to change Latin America through technology

Entrepreneurial Latin America

About 59.3% of MSMEs in Latin America Are Managed by Women

Entrepreneurial Latin America

The Brazilian company that can turn your garbage into musical instruments