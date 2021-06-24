Top 15 of the best Latin American cities to start a business

June 24, 2021 3 min read

Do you want to launch a business and you live in Latin America? Believe it or not, the region has large cities that ask nothing of better-known entrepreneurship hubs like Silicon Valley. According to the study by the e-commerce tool Oberlo.es , Santiago de Chile is the best Latin American city to undertake.

His study "The best cities for entrepreneurial success" analyzed different variables encompassed in infrastructure, technology / digitization, import / export and financing / bootstrapping.

With this in mind, the cities in the Top15 are those that offer the most favorable conditions for entrepreneurs to establish a company from scratch and maintain it in Latin America as in the rest of the world. These are:

This is a sample of the full results, which are available here.

Five Latin American cities with the highest scores in economic freedom , as well as those in which the least number of days is required to constitute an SR L :

Top 5 of technological ecosystems and human technological capital:

Logistics ecosystem and lower deviation from the median (%) of the price of postal shipments, that is, those in which shipments are more affordable:

Unemployment and risk capital benefit:

What can we Mexicans understand from this study?