You can become an ice cream taster in the United States with a salary of 20 thousand pesos

June 24, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

July is National Ice Cream Month in America. In honor of this great dessert, FinanceBuzz launched a call to be an ice cream taster. The requirements to get the job are to be over 18 years old and to be a resident of the American Union.

To register you have to enter financebuzz.com and fill out the form. In this one they ask you about your relationship with ice cream and why you are the right person for the job.

The selected one will taste all the flavors of the Ben & Jerry’s catalog for one year. You will be given a $ 500 gift card to cover the costs of the ice cream you buy at the grocery store of your choice. In addition, he will be paid a thousand dollars (about 20 thousand pesos at the current exchange rate) as a salary and an endowment of ice cream equivalent to 10 thousand pesos.

Ben & Jerry's is one of the best-selling brands at home and abroad. Last year they sold more than 160 billion pesos and during the pandemic they launched almost 40 new products. They differ by the combination of flavors they use and the originality of the names they give to their flavors, which at the moment are 54.