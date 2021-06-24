Starbucks launches limited edition reusable glass to benefit the coffee communities of Oaxaca

June 24, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Starbucks presents a new limited edition reusable glass with the aim of supporting coffee growers, their families and communities in Mexico. As part of the “Todos Sembramos Café” program, for each glass that customers purchase, the company will donate a rust-resistant coffee plant to producers in the communities of Tanetze de Zaragoza, Villa Talea de Castro and San Miguel Panixthlahuaca in Oaxaca.

The glass will be available in chain stores nationwide starting June 28 and while supplies last.

Image: Courtesy of Starbucks.

The glass was designed by a barista from the store named José de Jesús Barrera León, who also won the internal contest “Oaxaca”, which was held to promote the talent of the partners , inspired by the design of the coffee bag Starbucks Mexico Oaxaca.

Photo: Courtesy of Starbucks.

According to a statement, since the launch of the “Todos Sembramos Café” program in 2014, Starbucks has donated more than 3 million coffee plants resistant to rust to coffee growers in Chiapas, Oaxaca, Puebla and Veracruz, thanks to the proceeds from selling bean bags of coffee. This program, in conjunction with the “100 Million Coffee Trees Commitment 2025” initiative, led by the company in the United States, has distributed more than 20 million coffee plants resistant to rust to Mexican producers.