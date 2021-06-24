This initiative seeks entrepreneurs who want to help consumers engage with the planet

June 24, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

PepsiCo Latin America joined National Geographic to announce the launch of the Planet Love Challenge , an invitation to environmental entrepreneurs to share ideas on how to solve the problems that affect society and the planet.

The winner of the Planet Love Challenge will have the opportunity for National Geographic to tell and produce the story behind their proposal and disseminate it through their television channels, websites and social networks.

This event is part of the Planet Love campaign, which aims to inspire consumers about the different ways they can contribute to a more sustainable planet by focusing on reduction, recycling and reinvention, through master classes and a docu-series, directed by experts from National Geographic.

Image: Courtesy.

Planet Love Challenge consists of four categories named after each episode of Planet Love :

Reduce: ideas or projects that aim to reduce our global impact on the planet, be it the amount of waste we produce, the plastics we consume, or CO2 emissions, among others. Recycle: ideas or projects that aim to promote the recycling of the most used materials. Reinvent: ideas or projects that have the potential to transform the lives of people and / or industries through reinvention. Becoming an agent of change: Whether through entrepreneurship, activism, or influencing our communities, this category is for those who engage others in their process of action towards a more sustainable planet.

Registration to participate in the Planet Love Challenge will be open from June 7, 2021 to July 11, 2021 through the program's website .

The proposals will be evaluated by a select group of judges that includes professionals from PepsiCo, National Geographic, academia and business. From July 12 to August 8, 2021, the judges will review all the submissions that meet the requirements and requested deliverables, rating the creativity, feasibility, inspiration and impact of each of the projects. The list of the best 10 proposals will be published on the Planet Love site and the story of the winning project will be produced by National Geographic and then shared on its television channels, websites and social networks.