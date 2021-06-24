Trademarks

LEGO will start building with recycled plastic

The toy company is working on a prototype of blocks made from 100% recycled plastic.
Next Article
LEGO will start building with recycled plastic
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

LEGO seeks to make its products with sustainable resources so that by the year 2030 all its toys are friendly to the environment, which is why they have presented their first prototype of bricks made 100% with recycled plastic , they have been in charge of turning it into a safe and strong material before being blocks.

For several years they were already planning this project, to achieve them they decided to work with experts in polyethylene terephthalate (PET) who have tested more than 250 variations of this type of plastic until reaching the perfect prototype of raw material to improve the quality of the brand pieces.

"We want children to know that we are working on it and to accompany them on the journey. Experimentation and failure is an important part of learning and innovation. Just as children build, undo and rebuild with LEGO bricks at home, we We do the same in our lab, "said LEGO Group Vice President for Environmental Responsibility Tim Brooks .

The company mentioned that there are still no products on the market with this type of material, it will take a few months for fans to buy their new toys in LEGO stores because they are still doing control tests. Its goal is that the pieces are durable, resistant and of high quality to create a good sustainable and innovative path.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Trademarks

Natura will open 6 stores in Mexico and is committed to omnichannel in the country

Trademarks

Top10 of the most loved brands in Latin America after the pandemic

Trademarks

Burger King Tweets "Women Belong in the Kitchen," And Social Media Is on Fire