LEGO will start building with recycled plastic

June 24, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

LEGO seeks to make its products with sustainable resources so that by the year 2030 all its toys are friendly to the environment, which is why they have presented their first prototype of bricks made 100% with recycled plastic , they have been in charge of turning it into a safe and strong material before being blocks.

For several years they were already planning this project, to achieve them they decided to work with experts in polyethylene terephthalate (PET) who have tested more than 250 variations of this type of plastic until reaching the perfect prototype of raw material to improve the quality of the brand pieces.

"We want children to know that we are working on it and to accompany them on the journey. Experimentation and failure is an important part of learning and innovation. Just as children build, undo and rebuild with LEGO bricks at home, we We do the same in our lab, "said LEGO Group Vice President for Environmental Responsibility Tim Brooks .

The company mentioned that there are still no products on the market with this type of material, it will take a few months for fans to buy their new toys in LEGO stores because they are still doing control tests. Its goal is that the pieces are durable, resistant and of high quality to create a good sustainable and innovative path.