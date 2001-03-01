No Deposit, Big Return

And that's good news from the IRS.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the March 2001 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

In an effort to make life easier for small businesses, the IRS recently scrapped monthly employment tax deposit requirements for about 1 million small-business owners. Under the new rules, the IRS will allow businesses to make payments every three months if they have less than $2,500 in quarterly employment taxes. Previously, payments were permitted every three months only if businesses had less than $1,000 in quarterly employment taxes.

The IRS says the new rule is advantageous-it reduces the frequency of deposits, small businesses will encounter fewer mistakes and penalties, and quarterly payments will allow better cash flow. Small businesses that qualify under the new rule may pay their employment taxes when they file Form 941, "Employers Quarterly Federal Tax Return."

Joan Szabo is a writer in Great Falls, Virginia, who has reported on tax issues for more than 14 years.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market