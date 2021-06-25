Animal-Focused Crypto CEO named UAE's Most Influential CEO

June 25, 2021 2 min read

CaliCoin, the world’s only cryptocurrency dedicated to helping “Animals of Determination” (disabled and/or homeless), announced that Chief Executive Officer Caroline Lafferty was awarded the “Most Influential CEO—United Arab Emirates” by CEO Monthly Magazine. The magazine awards several categories of CEO recognition, with most influential category aiming to recognize a CEO who pioneers new ideas to improve society, whilst concurrently delivering outstanding business results.

Selected from a wide pool of deserving CEO candidates, Lafferty certainly fits the bill. Noting a strong correlation between crypto-enthusiasts and animal advocacy, Lafferty pioneered the CaliCoin concept to drive new revenue streams for needy animal charities targeting animals of determination (AODs).

CaliCoin is both a charity token and a donation platform. Recognizing the rising incidence of governance and controls issues within the charity space, CaliCoin team executes rigorous due diligence on each recipient charity, ensuring the proper values, principles, governance, and controls are in-place. This gives prospective donors peace of mind their donations shall be utilized properly. Donors may use the platform to donate CaliCoins or other selected cryptocurrencies, which can then be used in a variety of ways to help and assist AODs.

CaliCoin has certainly performed at a level that has made much of the cryptocurrency world take notice. Since its launch in early 2021, CaliCoin value has consistently risen, now an impressive up 300 per cent cumulatively in less than six months. It’s a unique concept which tugs at the heartstrings of everyone.

“It is a huge honor to receive this recognition from CEO Monthly. I owe it all to my CaliCoin Team, each who works tirelessly because we all love animals; and believe we demonstrate the best of humanity when we help animals in need. CaliCoin is not a job for any of us, it is a passion,” says CEO Lafferty.